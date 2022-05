A new report has some updates on MJF’s relationship with AEW and whether they’re in talks on a new contract. As was reported last week, there is still some frustration between MJF and the company stemming from issues MJF has with his contract and the heated conversation that he and Tony Khan had over an interview the star gave with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW. Fightful Select reports that as of now, there has been no word of contract negotiations between the two yet, though there have been overtures made by AEW to begin such talks which MJF hasn’t yet outright addressed.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO