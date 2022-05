AEW star Darby Allin talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE during an interview with NYPost.com:. “I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. [There are] different roads everyone can take on this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the free time, all the skating that I get to do, and all my side projects, and the craziness. I can’t be tied down to following a schedule that much. But if he finds that happiness, that’s all that’s important. That’s all that really matters to me. It’s nobody’s business but his own.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO