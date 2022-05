At about 8:50 AM on Friday May 13, 2022, members of the BPD Drug Control Units assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) and District A-1 (Downtown) simultaneously executed two search warrants today for the target of their investigation, Anthony Hall, 56, of Dorchester and his residence. As a result, officers were able to recover two loaded firearms, various quantities of illegal drugs along with $5,350 in U.S. Currency and other evidence in connection to this ongoing investigation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO