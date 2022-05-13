ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Suburb’s new policy limits number of pets & barking

By Janye Killelea
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA – Strict new policies have some pet owners in west suburban Aurora howling mad. Not only do they limit the number of pets residents can have, but dog owners could be fined if their dog barks for more than 15 minutes. This week the Aurora City Council...

wgntv.com

Comments / 5

freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Jedidiah

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Jedidiah. Jedidiah is a handsome 8-month-old Terrier mix with a LOT of energy! He's curious and confident in new situations; from his first elevator ride to splashing in a pup pool in the backyard! He is very intelligent and would benefit from a patient owner who could continue his training. Jedidiah is food motivated and loves chew toys and treats. This friendly pup would really like a playful dog sibling to help him get some of that puppy energy out.Jedidiah is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
COOK COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

New Rare, Severe Hepatitis Cases Found in Illinois Kids

Why are three Illinois kids now sick with a rare, severe form of hepatitis? That's the question puzzling medical minds. As NBC Today reports, all three kids are under the age of 10. One kid even required a liver transplant. The CDC and WHO have already found cases in kids...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

City Council approves compromise ward map

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council voted during a special session Monday to approve a new ward map. A compromise was reached in the matter last week after months of debate, facing a May 19 deadline to avoid a referendum in June. Then, it would be up to voters to decide between competing maps, something […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

5 Reasons We Can’t Wait for Illinois’ Newest BBQ Restaurant Location to Finally Open

National Barbecue Day is the best day to talk about a new restaurant location popping up in Rockford! Are you ready for Mission BBQ?. Mission BBQ has been on its way to Rockford since last summer. We first told you last July that it was coming, or specifically Lil Zim from Q98.5 let us know that not only is the restaurant known for it's bbq, but also for the patriotic feel each restaurant has an the daily stars and stripes salute.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

