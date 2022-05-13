ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cotton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...McClain, Cleveland and Grady Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Kiowa, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Grady; Kiowa; Washita HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts 50 mph to 60 mph. * WHERE...Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Grady, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson and Comanche Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, GUSTING TO 35 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Creek, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Atoka; Bryan; Cherokee; Choctaw; Coal; Creek; Haskell; Hughes; Johnston; Latimer; Le Flore; Lincoln; Marshall; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Pushmataha; Seminole; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 221 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ATOKA BRYAN CHEROKEE CHOCTAW COAL CREEK HASKELL HUGHES JOHNSTON LATIMER LE FLORE LINCOLN MARSHALL MCINTOSH MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE OKMULGEE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA SEMINOLE SEQUOYAH TULSA WAGONER
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

