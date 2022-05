Ron Wyden can be counted on to lead the charge for Oregon’s interests. He is always on the right side of legislation that has the interests of the people who elected him at heart, especially regarding health care, unemployment relief and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He has fought to safeguard our privacy from business interests. And most importantly, he supported rebuilding our infrastructure, and worked hard to get the bill passed, despite opposition from his colleague, Kurt Schrader.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO