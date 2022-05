It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Marvell Technology Inc: "They are the best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now. ... I'd like to buy more [for the Charitable Trust.] That's the way to go."

