PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a deadly shootout in West Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media Streets. Police say two men engaged in a gun battle with a woman nearby. Investigators say the man shot and killed is the woman’s new boyfriend and the alleged shooter is her ex-boyfriend. Police are looking for the suspect now and say the woman is cooperating with authorities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO