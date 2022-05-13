ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fresh new restaurant Atiìpico from Mexico makes U.S. debut in Dallas

By Teresa Gubbins
culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA restaurant founded in Mexico City is coming to the U.S. with its first location in Dallas. Called Atiìpico, it's a small slightly quirky, definitely unique independently-owned chain with two locations that will open a third at the Union Dallas building near downtown, at 2300 N. Field St....

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Dallas is a city brimming with culture, history, and gastronomic delights, as well as unexpected twists and turns. It's the home of the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, as well as fantastic dining and entertainment options and shopping that will keep you occupied for days. Dallas also offers fantastic coffee shops, the type of places you'll want to visit again and again, not just for the perfect cappuccino, but also for the pleasant ambiance and positive vibes.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
blackchronicle.com

Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Plano Has The Best Parks In Texas, Says Report

The nonprofit organization Trust For Public Land has once again ranked Plano’s parks highly. The Trust for Public Land’s yearly ParkScore index lists the city as having the 15th best park system in the country. In comparison, Dallas’ park system ranked 53rd this year, while Fort Worth came in 86th.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Ati Pico#Spanish#Mediterranean
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are 5 businesses now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

With a variety of new restaurant concepts and a health therapy center, these five businesses are now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. 1. Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will begin offering delivery May 17 from its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant is expected to officially open its doors later in May. When delivery begins, Soul Bird’s outdoor patio will be ready, so customers will be able to have food brought out to them there. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5645. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
PLANO, TX
dallasfoodnerd.com

Chicken N Pickle Heads to Grapevine

Chicken N Pickle, a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar with pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, broke ground at Delaney Vineyards in Grapevine. Delaney Vineyards is a historic 8,000-square-foot winery reminiscent of an 18th century French chateau nestled among the grapevines....
GRAPEVINE, TX
advocatemag.com

Neighborhood connections to the ‘Candy’ case

Hulu just began airing a mini series called Candy about the case of a Wylie, Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who admitted to killing her friend and fellow church member Betty Gore with an axe. HBO is airing Love and Death about the same. Lawyers at Dallas-based Mattox and Crowder successfully argued self defense for Montgomery in 1980.
WYLIE, TX
culturemap.com

White Rock East Garden Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The White Rock East Garden Tour has provided visitors a peek into some of the most beautiful gardens in Dallas for over 15 years. A collaboration between three East Dallas neighborhoods, Casa Linda, Little Forest Hills, and Forest Hills each select three gardens to participate in each year's event. Each home will feature local artists and have artwork for sale. In addition to touring nine gardens, visitors will also have access to a plant sale staffed with local landscape designers and plant experts.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33 NewsFix

Where to find the best buttermilk biscuits around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast wonders this world has ever seen is a simple and delicious one, the buttermilk biscuit. Whether it’s homemade, store-bought or consumed at an array of restaurants, not many items rival the deliciousness of the buttermilk biscuit. Oh, we almost forgot to mention that it’s National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on Saturday, May 14.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Texas Discovery Gardens presents Flora Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Discovery Gardens presents Flora Fest, a family festival and will have something for all ages, including food samples, games, drinks, performances, art, and more.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Dunston’s Still Serving Up Tasty Beef on the Cheap

Probably not a week goes by that a reader asks where to find a good haunch of beef. We invariably tell them one of the many steakhouses across the Dallas skyline depending on where they live. We love Nick and Sam’s. It could be that they pass out caviar like it was candy, and sincerely… isn’t it? We also love Pappas Brothers in all their wine goodness.
DALLAS, TX
B.R. Shenoy

Dallas bans pet store puppy and kitten sales

White Shih Tzu Puppy on Fabric Sofa ChairPhoto by Dominic Buccilli from Pexels. "Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills," Stacy Sutton Kerby of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) stated in a release about the ordinance.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Texans Can Academies Cares For Kids Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texans Can Academies, a non-profit organization and the largest dropout-recovery system in the state, will present its 27th annual Cares for Kids Luncheon in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

If You Could Take Your Perfect Modern Home on Permanent Vacation, This Would Be It

Can you tell where this home is located? By the modern architecture, you’d probably say somewhere in Midway Hollow, Kessler Woods, or Bluffview. After all, the sharp lines of contrasting mixed media, that blend of wood, stucco, and masonry that exudes simplicity and luxury — those are the modern custom homes you see going up in young, revitalized neighborhoods in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy