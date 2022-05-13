Some Rain Returns This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Comfortably cool temperatures this morning will jump to the 80s by the afternoon. Windy, rainy, and at times story weather for Wednesday. Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cooler tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful wind. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cooldown is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO