ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Some Rain Returns This Weekend

By Shane Holinde
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warmth continued Friday, with just a few stray showers popping up along the KY/TN line during the afternoon. There’s a better chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon from one system, and again Sunday night from another system. Saturday starts mainly dry before...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Tremendous Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Comfortably cool temperatures this morning will jump to the 80s by the afternoon. Windy, rainy, and at times story weather for Wednesday. Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cooler tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful wind. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cooldown is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some isolated storms possible tonight, quiet start for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms for portions of our viewing area for tonight, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. We’ll dry out Monday morning, with sunshine returning for the start of next week. The week begins with more seasonal temperatures before a gradual warming trend kicks in later in the week. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday with Friday looking dry and very warm.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Gator-turned Hilltopper is returning to her roots. Standout Greenwood cheerleader Madison Ainsley signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to dance for Western Kentucky next fall. Ainsley focused on cheerleading in high school under Richelle Shoemake, but her background is primarily in dance.
GREENWOOD, KY
WBKO

The Ernie Small Band to celebrate 40 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green will host the Ernie Small blues band as they celebrate 40 years of playing their beloved music. The celebration will be hosted this Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. on 416 E. Main Avenue. For more information, you...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s ‘Take Kids Fishing’ Day Following Successful ‘Water Festival’

With a successful “Water Festival” in the rearview mirror, the Jeffers Bend summer calendar continues May 28th for the 21st Annual “Take Kids Fishing” Day. Because of the pandemic, it’s the first time in two years since the event last convened. Charles Turner, volunteer coordinator with Hopkinsville Resource Conservation & Development, said parents this past Saturday kept asking about the highly-anticipated gathering’s return.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wbko#Climate Info
WBKO

Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson and Logan County Baseball both dominate their semi-final games to advance to the 13th District Title game. The Wildcats run-ruled Russellville in the third inning 17-0 after scoring 17 runs in the second to secure their spot in the 4th Region Tournament for the ninth straight year.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Road impacts expected through Friday

BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for May 14 through May 20 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wes Marklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Wes Marklin is described as a staple of Franklin. “Wes is one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. He never meets a stranger everyone loves him,” says Cody Goodman, one of Marklin’s coworkers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kim Eisert Simpson Sensory Garden dedicated at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A garden designed to engage all five senses and featuring more than 80 different plant and tree species was dedicated Thursday at WKU. The Kim Eisert Simpson Sensory Garden is located on the grounds of the Cliff Todd Center, home of the College Heights Foundation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

Warren County gears up for Tuesday’s primary election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is gearing up for the primary election taking place on Tuesday. The County-wide election is utilizing voting centers rather than the previous use of local precincts. Polls open on Tuesday at 6 A.M. and close at 6 P.M. All five locations used for...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
hendersonky.org

Why Bald Eagles Love Henderson, Kentucky

How rare and majestic it is to see a bald eagle in the wild! Eagles are selective about where they build their nests and raise their young, as any protective parent should be. While they retreat to low-noise and low-traffic areas, it doesn’t mean they are impossible to find. Henderson, Kentucky is a unique hot-spot for eagle activity. How can you increase your odds of seeing one in-person? Keep reading!
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

Purples, Raiders set to rematch in 14th district baseball championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Familiar foes meet again. After meeting in last year’s 14th district title game, Warren East and Bowling Green meet again. Warren East advanced to the district chipper following a 5-2 win over Greenwood on Monday night. Just hours prior, Bowling Green blew out the hosting South Warren Spartans, 15-2 in just five innings.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. man being added to Ky. National Guard Memorial

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 13 names will be added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial, including one from Muhlenberg County. Kentucky state officials say those names will be added at the Kentucky National Guard’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 30. Staff Sergeant Michael W. Brame, 35, of Greenville will...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Buffalo shootings bring back painful memories in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years and seven months has passed since a hate-filled gunman tried unsuccessfully to enter the doors of the predominantly Black church First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. The insecurity from that brush with danger has never gone away. “It triggers a whole another conversation about how...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Sailplane competitors soar in Elizabethtown

Sounds of small motors filled the air at the Hardin County Radio Control Modelers Field, in an effort to soar through the air as long as possible. About 28 pilots from 10 states competed in Elizabethtown over the weekend at a nationally sanctioned F5J Sailplane Contest hosted by the Louisville Area Soaring Society.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another signing, Monday, Warren Central track and field’s Jakaria Gaines signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career at Campbellsville University. For the Dragons, Gaines participates in the 100-meter dash, the four-by-400 relay, and in the triple...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy