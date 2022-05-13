GROW Spring Plant Sale in La Crosse to help support child garden education

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The GROW Spring Plant Sale this weekend will help raise funds to support child garden education.

People can buy a variety of houseplants and organic vegetable plans to support GROW, as well as perhaps start their own garden.

This is GROW’s second plant sale.

Plants will be sold at the GROW Greenhouse at 624 Vine St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday — or while supplies last.

