Nashville, TN

Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

By Danielle Breezy, Davis Nolan, Mary Mays
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

Sunday we will be warm with isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon heat, followed by a broken line of storms in the evening and overnight hours. We have a slight risk (2/5) for areas north and west of Nashville. Nashville and areas south and east are under a marginal risk (1/5) for storms.

The main threats with these storms will be hail, wind, and heavy rain. There is no tornado threat.

