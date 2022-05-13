Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

Sunday we will be warm with isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon heat, followed by a broken line of storms in the evening and overnight hours. We have a slight risk (2/5) for areas north and west of Nashville. Nashville and areas south and east are under a marginal risk (1/5) for storms.







The main threats with these storms will be hail, wind, and heavy rain. There is no tornado threat.

