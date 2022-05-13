ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

2nd annual SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair taking place at the fairgrounds

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for food trucks, helicopter rides, bouncy houses, and more!. The 2nd annual SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair event is still taking place at the SOKY fairgrounds. The event is working in conjunction with the...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Don’s House of Comedy to benefit Kids on the Block this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Don’s House of Comedy will feature three comedians this Saturday while a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids on the Block. Kids on the Block’s mission is to provide ongoing education and prevention through puppetry for children and the community at large. The core message in each program is to teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s ‘Take Kids Fishing’ Day Following Successful ‘Water Festival’

With a successful “Water Festival” in the rearview mirror, the Jeffers Bend summer calendar continues May 28th for the 21st Annual “Take Kids Fishing” Day. Because of the pandemic, it’s the first time in two years since the event last convened. Charles Turner, volunteer coordinator with Hopkinsville Resource Conservation & Development, said parents this past Saturday kept asking about the highly-anticipated gathering’s return.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

The Ernie Small Band to celebrate 40 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green will host the Ernie Small blues band as they celebrate 40 years of playing their beloved music. The celebration will be hosted this Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. on 416 E. Main Avenue. For more information, you...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hosparus Health, others to host free community event May 19

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Hosparus Health of Barren River will host “Golden Tips for Your Golden Years,” on Thursday, May 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkview Event Center in Glasgow. The event is free to attend and will also have presentations from organizations co hosting the...
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear visits; gives out toys to students at Jennings Creek Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A familiar Kentucky face stopped by to visit 3rd and 4th graders at Jennings Creek Elementary Monday morning. First Lady Britainy Beshear stopped by the school to speak with the students and give out toys and stuffed animals from a toy drive that she and the Governor started back in December after devastating tornadoes hit Bowling Green and surrounding areas around Christmas time.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kim Eisert Simpson Sensory Garden dedicated at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A garden designed to engage all five senses and featuring more than 80 different plant and tree species was dedicated Thursday at WKU. The Kim Eisert Simpson Sensory Garden is located on the grounds of the Cliff Todd Center, home of the College Heights Foundation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the 2022 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now on sale. As of Friday morning, 224 tickets have been sold, according to officials. Tickets are $100. Prizes include a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home valued at $365,000 and a Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Nashville Parent

Two Strawberry Festivals to Attend on Saturday, May 14

Families can drive a little north of Nashville to Portland, TN for the 81st Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 14! This year’s festival theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”. Kicking off the festival on Friday, May 13 will be the Strawberry Jam Concert &...
PORTLAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Fair#Saint Jude#Children S Hospital#Wbko News#This Soky Food Truck
WBKO

Dawson Springs Rotary Club offering to replace furniture

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dawson Springs Rotary Club is accepting applications to replace furniture lost in the Dec. 10 tornadoes. In a Facebook post, the Rotary Club says anyone who had furniture lost or damaged in the storms can apply through their link to have it replaced. Anyone...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Gator-turned Hilltopper is returning to her roots. Standout Greenwood cheerleader Madison Ainsley signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to dance for Western Kentucky next fall. Ainsley focused on cheerleading in high school under Richelle Shoemake, but her background is primarily in dance.
GREENWOOD, KY
WSMV

New Traditions come to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve driven on Interstate 840, you’ve probably passed the stunning castle that attracts hundreds of visitors this time of year for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival. This year the big event has a few changes!. “I said someday when I get big, I am...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WLKY.com

Popular Barret Avenue restaurant moving to Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A popular Vietnamese restaurant at the edge of the Highlands is moving to the Clifton neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant announced in a Facebook post Friday it's moving from its location at 974 Barret Ave. to the former Fork & Barrel...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wes Marklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Wes Marklin is described as a staple of Franklin. “Wes is one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. He never meets a stranger everyone loves him,” says Cody Goodman, one of Marklin’s coworkers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Buffalo shootings bring back painful memories in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years and seven months has passed since a hate-filled gunman tried unsuccessfully to enter the doors of the predominantly Black church First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. The insecurity from that brush with danger has never gone away. “It triggers a whole another conversation about how...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WBKO

Tremendous Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Comfortably cool temperatures this morning will jump to the 80s by the afternoon. Windy, rainy, and at times story weather for Wednesday. Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cooler tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful wind. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cooldown is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Spartans shine in day two of Best of the West Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Softball went 3-0 after playing three games in six hours on day two of the Best of the West Tournament to finish the tournament a perfect 4-0 in two days. The Spartans defeated Oldham County, Lafayette, and Scott County Saturday to improve their...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson and Logan County Baseball both dominate their semi-final games to advance to the 13th District Title game. The Wildcats run-ruled Russellville in the third inning 17-0 after scoring 17 runs in the second to secure their spot in the 4th Region Tournament for the ninth straight year.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy