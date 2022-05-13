Papa Jim death news — Fans flood Danny Duncan’s Instagram with comments to ‘pour one out’ for the dead Youtube prankster

INTERNET sensation Papa Jim has died and tributes from people like fellow YouTube star Danny Duncan are pouring in.

Fans of Papa Jim, who turned 92 in December, have offered their condolences to YouTuber Duncan, who revealed the tragic news of Papa Jim's passing on his Instagram account on May 12.

Many fans are "pouring one out" for Papa Jim. Jim famously loved Coca-Cola, even saying he 'wouldn't waste a Coke' in one of Duncan's videos where they used the drink to make a model rocket.

Duncan wrote on the social media platform: “Thank you for all the laughs and unforgettable memories. I love you, Papa Jim."

Papa Jim's official cause of death is not known at this time because his family has not released a statement.

Family life

Not much is known about Papa Jim’s family life.

It is not known who his spouse or children were.

How old was Papa Jim?

Papa Jim died at the age of 92, according to reports.

Who was Papa Jim?

Papa Jim was a frequent guest on YouTube sensation Danny Duncan’s channel and was loved by millions of fans.

Papa Jim was a prankster who would do everything from skinny dipping to quad biking on Duncan’s popular channel.

While it may have seemed he was related to the YouTube star, he was actually the grandad of Duncan’s assistant, David Tomchinsky.

Love for boating

Papa Jim often wore Navy memorabilia. Although it's not confirmed if he served, he regularly spoke about boating.

In one famous video where the crew was looking to rent a boat, one person asked if Papa Jim wanted to 'drive the boat,' to which he replied: "Richie, you conn a boat, you steer it, but you don’t drive a boat.”

Fans thought Papa Jim died in February

In February Duncan shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story with the caption, "Miss you father."

This lead fans to believe Papa Jim had passed away, but Duncan quickly assured them he hadn't.

Sweet family photo

Tomchinsky shared a family photo, saying the next Coke he had would be for him.

Grandson speaks out

Papa Jim's grandson, David Tomchinsky, shared on Twitter how much he'll miss his grandfather.

'I'm not gonna waste a Coke like that'

In one of Duncan's videos, the group plans to blow up bottles of Coke to see how far they'll shoot into the air.

When Papa Jim hears the plan, he says "I'm not gonna waste Coke like that!"

The crew quickly tells him it's bottles of Diet Coke, which he approves of getting rid of.

Fans 'pour one out' for Papa Jim

Among the many tributes, fans are tweeting that they're going to "pour one out" for Papa Jim after his death.

What is dannyduncan69.com?

Displayed on Papa Jim's Instagram profile, dannyduncan69.com is a website where Danny Duncan sells merchandise related to his YouTube channel.

#PrayforPapaJim

On Instagram, Papa Jim's second-to-last post is captioned "Documentary coming soon Mumbummumbum #prayforpapajim."

The image posted pictures Papa Jim being recorded as he sips a Coca-Cola.

How many subscribers does Danny Duncan have?

Duncan has over 6.5million YouTube subscribers and has been entertaining audiences with his pranks since March 2014.

What are Danny Duncan's most popular videos?

The following videos have received millions of views and are among the most popular videos on Danny Duncan's channel:

Falling with 30,000 Pennies

Going Down Stairs on a Hoverboard

Grocery Shopping with Danny Duncan

What is Danny Duncan's net worth?

Close friend of Papa Jim, Danny Duncan's net worth is estimated to be $8million, according to SportsKeeda.com.

Duncan, in addition to being a renowned social media figure, also owns the Virginity Rocks apparel line, which he frequently promotes in his videos.

Tributes pour in on Twitter, continued

Papa's never-ending laughing and amusement were praised by many fans. "Papa Jim was out here living his best life," a Twitter user said. Pour a coke up for him."

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Saddened at the news of Papa Jim's death, fans have not stopped sharing tributes to the late prankster.

One person said: "REST IN PARADISE PAPA JIM YOU ARE THE GOAT."

Another fan tweeted: "We love Papa Jim" alongside a red heart emoji.

What was Papa Jim's real name?

According to ABTC.ng, his real name was Jim Davitt.

Papa Jim's final post

Papa Jim posted a chilling photo of himself on a couch with the remark, "Quit sleepin on me…" only days before his death.

'Absolute legend'

The tributes are pouring in for Papa Jim across social media platforms.

Over on Twitter, fans are reeling over the sad news of the prankster's passing.

"Long Live Papa Jim absolute legend this man was so sad to see," one person wrote about Danny Duncan's announcement that the internet sensation had died.

'Pour a coke out'

On Danny Duncan's Instagram post about Papa Jim's passing, fans left comments in memory of the prankster.

"Pour a coke out for papa jim" one person wrote.

"Such an Inspiration" another said, alongside a heart emoji.

"My heart is torn rn" someone else admitted.

Who is Danny Duncan, continued

Duncan became famous thanks to his funny videos, which include pranks and practical jokes, which he began uploading to YouTube in 2014.

Duncan also has his own clothing line in partnership with Killer Merch, which debuted in 2019.

The same year he paid more than $3.5 million for a luxury property in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles.