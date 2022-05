BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Saturday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the 700 block of Harold Street around 9 a.m. Investigators say 27-year-old Damian Devonta Felton, Sr. was shot to death while he was outside of his house. It's unclear what lead to the shooting.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO