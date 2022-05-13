Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park to Host Formal Rededication Ceremony After Years of Improvements
By Daniel Warn / dan@chronline.com
Chronicle
3 days ago
For Marveen Rohr, a three-year project to better honor the dead is coming to a close with the Greenwood Memorial Park seeing new life. A formal rededication ceremony for Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park will occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. A week before that, a final...
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 17-20 at the Winlock High School Greenhouse; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Winlock FFA and Agriculture Program will be holding their annual plant sale. Come out and support these hard-working students. Flower Power: Flower...
The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
Late last week, a Centralia City Councilor expressed criticism of her fellow councilors’ actions during the council meeting on May 10. Councilor Leah Daarud put forth a resolution aimed at supporting local law enforcement to be considered on the agenda during last week’s meeting, but the council decided to strike the resolution from the agenda.
The Trinity Rebekah Lodge in Napavine held a spaghetti and bingo fundraising event on May 7 in support of the L.C. Renal Alliance. The lodge was packed with families of all ages enjoying an evening of fun. Alberta Luurs presented Chris, Danielle and Lawsyn Rovito with the $5,604.50 raised for L.C. Renal Alliance from the event. The Rebekah Lodge and L.C. Renal Alliance look forward to doing it all again on July 16 following the Napavine Funtime Festival. The L.C. Renal Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by Chris and Danielle Rovito after their daughter, Lawsyn, was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The organization aims to help other children and families affected by nephrotic syndrome, FSGS and other kidney diseases. Learn more at www.lcrenalalliance.org.
Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It’s the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
Linda Kelly has resigned as Gig Harbor city administrator due to an unexpected illness, the city announced Monday afternoon. Community Development Director Katrina Knutson will take over as administrator on an interim basis, the city’s news release said. Kelly was announced as the new administrator in March and started...
The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
Lewis County Young Republicans Chair Rachel Anderson recently issued a statement following the removal of herself and Lewis County Republicans Chair Brandon Svenson from the Washington State Young Republicans (WSYR) organization. WSYR announced earlier this month that its executive board had voted to remove Anderson and Svenson’s membership from WSYR...
SHORELINE, Wash. - On Friday, a group of volunteers helped clean up the home of a 96-year-old Marine Corps veteran. Carl Harrison is a lifelong volunteer who has spent much of his time helping others. However, recent health issues have prevented him from volunteering and caused him to fall behind...
Liquor sales in Lewis County reached an aggregate of $801,608 in the reporting year of Oct. 1, 1950, to Sept. 30, 1951. The report came in as the 18th annual report conducted by the state’s liquor control board since the end of the U.S. prohibition of alcohol. Centralians proved...
The Ballinger Watershed Forum will meet virtually from 2pm to 3:30pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A discussion is scheduled on the @wsdot culvert that restricts flow from Lake Ballinger during heavy rain. @wsdot is proposing to replace the culvert, which could reduce flooding. Link to attend meeting:. Meeting ID: 853...
At the north end of the Olympic Peninsula, trucks carrying massive trees rumble through the City of Port Angeles. Humans here have dramatically altered the old-growth forests that ring the snowy peaks of the mountains nearby. But residents are working to preserve what they can of this wilderness. For many...
The Thurston County Auditor’s Office is on the hunt for folks who can serve on “for” and “against” committees for measures that will appear on the ballot in August’s primary election. Committee members will provide written arguments for or against ballot measures that will...
Cascade Community Healthcare announced in a news release Thursday plans to build residential services for patients suffering from addiction. It will be located at 135 W. Main St. in Chehalis. “This location is where we currently are doing outpatient substance use treatment and that facility will then be able to...
The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo’s South County Park.
Tumwater’s Lily McCauley was in first place and W.F. West’s Natalie Eklund was ninth on Monday after the first day of 2A District 4 golf tournament action at Longview’s Mint Valley Golf Course. McCauley, a senior, was dominant on the first day of playoff action, shooting a...
The renovation of Tacoma's beautiful W.W. Seymour Botnaical Conservatory in Wright Park has concluded and it reopens its doors to the public Saturday, May 14. The 114-year-old conservatory is one of just three public Victorian conservatories on the West Coast, and the year-long renovation has added some stunning botanical features, including a floor-to-ceiling living plant wall, golden dart frog habitat, carnivorous plant bog and fancy new gift shop. It also includes very practical things like a new boiler and beautiful new lighting.
The hikers are coming. In mid-June, southbound Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) thru-hikers will begin to filter through Central Washington’s remote mountain towns. There, small businesses whose summer revenues rely on travelers are gearing up for the season, serving hundreds of hikers who undertake the 2,650-mile backpacking trip (you know, like Wild).
Residents living in and around the Twin Cities can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening. St John’s Lutheran Church will host the event June 2. The site is located at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis....
