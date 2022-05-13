ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park to Host Formal Rededication Ceremony After Years of Improvements

By Daniel Warn / dan@chronline.com
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Marveen Rohr, a three-year project to better honor the dead is coming to a close with the Greenwood Memorial Park seeing new life. A formal rededication ceremony for Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park will occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. A week before that, a final...

