ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

A Local’s Guide to Auburn

thelocalpalate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom game day haunts to Charles Barkley sightings, Auburn chef David Bancroft (of Acre and Bow & Arrow) plots a tour of Tiger country. My wife [Cristin] and I, we like to take our children to Lucy’s for brunch. It’s a beautiful, quaint spot that’s just outside the edge of downtown...

thelocalpalate.com

Comments / 1

Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Baseball Slide Continues

On the night of April 15th, the Alabama baseball team was riding high: an eight game winning streak, six of which were in the SEC, and a 6-3 victory over the number one Tennessee Vols. As the night ended, the Tide was 8-5 in the SEC and the 4th seed in the conference. Fast forward to May 15th and Bama is now 10-16 in league play and 4-12 overall in their last 16 games with four one run losses. The Tide is 6-12 in one run games this season and is now 27-24 on the season, and the 11th seed at this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Hamilton, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The picturesque red-brick city of Columbus, located on the Chattahoochee River approximately 100 miles southwest of Atlanta and a stone's throw from Alabama, is quickly becoming one of the best destinations to visit in the Southern USA. Those looking for a romantic getaway or a family weekend getaway can choose from a number of unique experiences, such as shopping or sampling the greatest coffees and beverages in the downtown area.
COLUMBUS, GA
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

City Market to return to Town Creek Park in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - City Market will return to Town Creek Park every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. beginning this Saturday, May 21. The market will run through August 27. This summer, the market will feature a variety of farmers, musicians, artisans and nonprofits. Parking will be available for all market...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Seahawks#Sister City#Food Drink#Bow Arrow#Franklin Barbecue
Opelika-Auburn News

Not forgotten: Auburn Gunners host William Buechner Memorial Ride for Auburn police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice

The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is hosting the third annual memorial ride on May 21 for William Buechner, an Auburn officer who died in the line of duty in 2019. “With William and what he did, it’s something that we’re not going to allow anybody to forget,” said Ruben Garza, the president of the Auburn Gunners. “We’re going to do our best to make sure we carry his name in honor.”
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Iron Fire Cooking takes grilling to new levels in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are all kinds of ways to grill some meat. A man in Troy is doing something a little different. You could say his style is on fire. “I’m 42 years old,” said Ricky Albright with Iron Fire Cooking. “I’ve been cooking as long as I can remember. My father taught me everything I know.”
TROY, AL
Atlanta Magazine

This standout side dish from Alabama restaurant Helen embodies the flavors of summer

The smell of rib-eye steaks sizzling on an indoor grill brings Rob McDaniel right back to his grandmother’s house in Oneonta, Alabama. His vivid memories of her cooking inspired him to become a chef, and now his downtown Birmingham restaurant, named Helen in her honor, is garnering national accolades for its Southern-inspired cuisine. “I wanted a place where people would walk in and feel that same feeling—when all your senses are piqued,” McDaniel says. And while steaks are a popular menu item, a la carte sides offer sensory experiences of their own. In this standout dish, corn is sliced from the cob and quickly fried (causing it to curl up in “ribs”), then served with blistered shishito peppers and a housemade white barbecue sauce. Seasoned with spices including sumac and dried chilis and topped with queso fresco and cilantro, it is a spicy, citrusy, mildly smoky delight—and the perfect complement to a grilled rib-eye.
ONEONTA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic struck, Katrinnah Darden, like many students, was forced to study at-home. It was a familiar feeling, as she was homeschooled most of her life. While many teenagers her age experienced some form of hybrid learning, she wasn’t studying for high school or an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Sushi Cafe is a prime spot for sushi and Japanese food. The atmosphere is perfect. It's not too loud, and the music isn't too distracting. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a conversation with a friend, you'll want to check it out. You'll be able to hear each other speak clearly without any of the awkwardness that comes with asking someone to repeat what they just said. The Sushi Cafe also has some delicious dishes, including the Golden Dragon Roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sweet potato tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. They also have another speciality roll called the Hawaiian Roll, which has crab meat and shrimp tempura topped with salmon.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange College wins 5th straight USA South Championship

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange College Panthers rode a 9 run outburst in the 6th and 7th innings to defeat North Carolina Wesleyan 10-7 to win their 5th straight USA South Conference Championship. The title gives the Panthers an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament as well. Watch highlights of the game […]
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy