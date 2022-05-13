ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver COVID cases rising, city changes level

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umzTU_0fdZfd9y00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As COVID cases are slowly but gradually increasing in Denver, health officials announced Friday that the community level has changed.

The City and County of Denver was at a medium, or yellow, risk level as of Friday.

Masks have not been implemented but the city is encouraging residents to be aware of symptoms and those susceptible to illness are being warned to be diligent.

Denver landmark makes ‘hot list’ of best new museums in the world

The city provided these tips and resources to keep you and your family safe from the recent uptick in cases since early April.

Different levels of COVID prevention

Denver is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level indicators. These guidelines are to help people make the best personal choice based on the number of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Here are the different levels and what is involved with each of them:

Low (Green)

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium (Yellow)

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
Which states have mandatory arrest DV laws and what impact do they have?

High (Red)

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at risk for severe illness.

Denver’s current COVID status

As of May 11, Denver’s one-week average positivity rate is 7.95 % and as of Friday, 19 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Denver has a fairly high vaccination rate with 88% of residents age 5 and older receiving their first dose, and 80.7% of residents age 5 and older being fully vaccinated. Only half the population has received a booster.

Denver’s one-week cumulative incidence rate (7-day average of cases per 100,000 population)  is 209 as of Wednesday.

To date, 175,838 Denverites have contracted the coronavirus and 1,372 have died from it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 19

Barbara Chapman
3d ago

People stop testing!!!! For heavens sake if you feel sick stay home until you are better. Treat k like you would with any cold or flu.

Reply(1)
15
Truth
3d ago

Not rising with me bc I will not get tested again, and just like that problem solving people overreacting about the cold, resolved!

Reply(3)
5
Republican User
2d ago

They just can’t let COVID go because it’s worth to much money! Absolute fake new propaganda! If you don’t feel good stay home just like the flu!

Reply
2
Related
9NEWS

Here's why it probably won't snow in Denver later this week

DENVER — Nobody wants snow – and more than that, meaningful precipitation – more than I do. But despite the hype on social media, it doesn't look like Friday and Saturday's storm is going to produce more than a few wet snowflakes – perhaps at best – in Denver and the immediate metro area. However, some beneficial cold rain does look likely on Friday and maybe into Saturday morning.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Late May Snow And Freeze Possible This Friday, Even In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in late May is no stranger to Colorado, even across the lower elevations, including the Denver metro area. In fact, it was just a few years ago when Denver recorded three inches of snow on May 20, 2019. The snow was heavy and wet, breaking numerous tree limbs around the city. Damage from a late May snowfall near East Quincy Ave. and South Uravan St. in Aurora (CBS) (credit: CBS) A cold and potentially wet storm system will move into the northern and central Rockies later this week. It will have unseasonably cold air for this time of year....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mysterious viral hepatitis in children reported in Colorado

DENVER — Five cases that meet the criteria of a mysterious viral hepatitis have been reported in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Health experts and doctors are working to learn more about the hepatitis — a severe liver disease — that has...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kdvr
9NEWS

Gorillaz headed to Colorado: What you need to know

DENVER — The Gorillaz' first North American tour since 2018 will visit 21 cities this autumn, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The world’s most successful virtual act will be brought to life by Damon Albarn and a 14-piece Gorillaz live band. Live Nation said the tour will be aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Raising Cane’s opening new metro Denver location

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is preparing to open its newest Colorado restaurant this week. Raising Cane’s will make its Lakewood debut at 5060 S. Wadsworth Blvd. on Tuesday, May 17 near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue. The restaurant said it will...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
yellowscene.com

Thousands attend Bans off our Bodies throughout Colorado

Yesterday was the Bans off our Bodies Rally organized by Planned Parenthood around the country to protest the possible Supreme Court decision to roll back bodily autonomy rights for women. Rights long-fought for by generations of women, for the right to be able to choose to carry a pregnancy to term—or not.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy