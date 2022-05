OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines officials have announced a new water taxi service coming later this month. Starting on Tuesday, May 31st, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor. The water taxes is scheduled to travel from Ocean Pines to 48th Street each day at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., and 6:45 p.m. Boats will return to Ocean Pines heading north at 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

OCEAN PINES, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO