DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County released the results of a census conducted in January that shows the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in the county. The report showed that 606 individuals are experiencing homelessness with 234 experiencing unsheltered homelessness. These numbers have been trending up over the past five years as it is a 20 percent increase from what has been recorded.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO