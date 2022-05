CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A recent coastal storm churned up the waters and shifted around the sand down the shore. But it also helped uncover a piece of history, and it’s not the first time. On a breezy, mild day along the Delaware Bay, Higbee Beach is just a little busier than usual. Just up from Cape May Point, the place is bustling with history — weather-beaten reminders from World War I slowly fading with time, disappearing from the constant roll of waves. Late last week, word spread that “ghost tracks” had reappeared on the beach. Those once-in-a-few-years Cape May “ghost” tracks...

