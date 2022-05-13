Holland Farmers Market prepares for season opening

The Holland Farmers Market will open for the season Wednesday, May 18.

It will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the Eighth Street Market Place in downtown Holland (also home to the Holland Civic Center Place).

Each season, the market welcomes nearly 100 local farmers, specialty food vendors and food trucks.

Patrons can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to bread and baked goods, along with gourmet and prepared foods.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the start of the 2022 season of the Holland Farmers Market.

“After almost two summers of operating under COVID restrictions, we’re looking forward to getting back to normal this year and focusing all of our efforts on what we do best, which is connecting the community with fresh, health and local food,” said Kara de Alvare, Holland Farmers Market marketing coordinator.

The Holland Farmers Market accepts Bridge Cards, Pandemic EBT cards, Senior FRESH and WIC Project FRESH.

