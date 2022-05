MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are working to identify a suspect after two men were fatally shot at an intersection in north Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. Minneapolis police officers responded to a shot spotter notification at N. Bryant Ave and W. Broadway Ave at 3:45 pm. They arrived at the scene to find two men had been shot just west of the intersection — one was dead, and the other was critically injured, according to Minneapolis Police spokesperson Howie Padilla.

