LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is looking to raise money to help those affected by cancer with a high stakes fundraiser, 18 stories high to be exact. GCK is holding its "Over the Edge" event in which participants raise $1,000 for a chance to rappel from a tall building, in this case the 18-story high Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO