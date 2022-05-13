ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada organization hosts virtual mental health workshop

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7of8_0fdZbBma00

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada announced Friday they will host a mental health wellness workshop.

The workshop comes in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and will be held on May 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MORE: Community leaders concerned for children's mental health amid increasing violence at schools

According to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, the workshop is open to the public, free of cost, and will feature a licensed psychologist in the form of Dr. Claudia Mejia.

Those interested in registering can do so online by visiting eventbrite.com . People looking for additional information about the hosting organization can visit https://www.candlelightersnv.org/ .

RELATED: New technology providing mental health help for Las Vegas students

Comments / 0

Related
nevadabusiness.com

Trosper Public Relations in Nevada Promotes From Within

HENDERSON, Nev. — Trosper Public Relations is pleased to announce the promotion of Dylan Kendrick to senior account executive. Kendrick came to Trosper Public Relations after years of reporting stories in the Las Vegas community. He covered the city’s economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential campaigns, and various breaking news and feature stories that kept the community informed. Working as a journalist has allowed Kendrick to understand the work it takes to elevate businesses, to maximize their reach and revenue through creative storytelling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free diapers to needy families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We caught the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra on a good day. Their diaper bank had plenty of reserves. At least it looked like it. But considering in just one week a baby can go through 70 diapers, and the center serves 350 to 400 clients a month, these shelves could be depleted in no time.
RENO, NV
UNR NevadaNews

Training for new and experienced Nevada gardeners is being offered online

With spring under way, many Nevadans are gearing up to tool in their yards and getting that itch to get outside and garden. University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be offering two programs online for those interested in learning more about gardening in Nevada’s unique climates. The first program...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada program works to get all students reading by 3rd grade

Nevada wants school kids to read at a standardized level by third grade. The argument for that is if a student can read comfortably by 9, it sets them up for academic success later on. But many of these early learners are behind. In March, Clark County School District Superintendent...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8newsnow.com

Pro-choice rally held at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Saturday, a Pro-Choice rally was held at Sunset Park hosted by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada. Several city and state officials were in attendance along with Governor Steve Sisolak who spoke to the crowd. “We are facing real-world problems when it comes to Abortion in women’s health rights,”...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada fire agencies announce fire restrictions ahead of summer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fire agencies across Southern Nevada have announced new fire restrictions on Monday ahead of the hot summer months. The Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Clark County Fire Department, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and USDA Forest Service will all be implementing the following restrictions:
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

A politically connected testing company had contracts across Nevada. Its tests didn’t work.

State and local officials across Nevada signed agreements with Northshore Clinical Labs, a COVID testing laboratory run by men with local political connections. There was only one problem: Its tests didn’t work. The post A politically connected testing company had contracts across Nevada. Its tests didn’t work. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ProPublica

The COVID Testing Company That Missed 96% of Cases

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. This article was co-published with The Nevada Independent and Block Club Chicago. Last winter’s sports season had just begun,...
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: The Eagle Valley Railway, Nevada’s first

Abraham Curry was the type of man who truly planned ahead. When he arrived in Western Utah Territory in 1858, he tried to purchase some. property in Genoa. He soon found the price was much too high, so he resolved to build a town of his own elsewhere. A short...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada

As it stands, only one active Amtrak line runs through Nevada, connecting Sacramento to Reno, which then goes on to connect to Winnemucca, Elko and, eventually, Salt Lake City. Las Vegas has no passenger rail service. But a new group is looking to change rail in the state as a whole, and state leaders are eyeing the possibilities as well.  The post Coalition hopes to seize infrastructure bill opportunity, expand railroads in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
8 News Now

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
UNR NevadaNews

Increase in accidental drug overdose among Hispanic/Latinx persons in Nevada

Today, the Nevada Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program, within the School of Public Health, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) documenting an increase in drug overdose deaths of unintentional and undetermined intent among Hispanic/Latinx persons in Nevada from 2019 to 2020.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevadans rally at Capitol in Carson City for abortion rights

Abortions-rights supporters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to rally for increased abortion access in Nevada. The protest was organized in response to a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court that was leaked at the beginning of May. The draft suggests that the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade , which ruled that states may not regulate a woman’s decision to abort a pregnancy within the first trimester.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Current

Tahoe bears randomly trapped, tagged, and hazed by California officials

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The practice of setting bear traps in populated areas of Lake Tahoe for the purpose of obtaining DNA from the animals for use in identifying culprits of home break-ins is futile as a management tool, traumatic for the bears, and puts cubs at risk, say some animal experts. “It’s extremely stressful to be trapped. The […] The post Tahoe bears randomly trapped, tagged, and hazed by California officials appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy