Nevada organization hosts virtual mental health workshop

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada announced Friday they will host a mental health wellness workshop.

The workshop comes in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and will be held on May 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MORE: Community leaders concerned for children's mental health amid increasing violence at schools

According to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, the workshop is open to the public, free of cost, and will feature a licensed psychologist in the form of Dr. Claudia Mejia.

Those interested in registering can do so online by visiting eventbrite.com . People looking for additional information about the hosting organization can visit https://www.candlelightersnv.org/ .

RELATED: New technology providing mental health help for Las Vegas students