ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man’s body found near Queen City Parkway bridge

By Kimberly Sizemore
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after investigators found a man’s body near the Queen City Parkway...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Update: 2 people dead in shooting in Loganville Monday morning

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 16,2022) Loganville Police Department is confirming that two people died Monday morning at a shooting in Loganville. “At 10:02 this morning, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on Lakeside Court. Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds,” LPD Chief Dick Lowry said in a released statement. “This is an active investigation and we will be unable to release further details at this time. There is no danger to the public.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for Gwinnett County hookah lounge murder

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After a year on the run, a SWAT team has taken a man into custody for a homicide at a Gwinnett County hookah lounge, the sheriff’s office said. Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

State patrol: Accident victim, who got out of his van at the scene, then struck by two vehicles and dies.

From the Georgia State Patrol; a final report is due on Monday:. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:55 p.m., troopers from Post 3 Cartersville responded to a three-vehicle crash on Burnt Hickory Road at Mission Road in Bartow County. A silver Saturn SUV and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a previous crash on Burnt Hickory Road, where both came to a stop in the northbound turn lane. The driver of the white Ford van exited the vehicle and walked toward the Saturn. While walking in the roadway, the driver, now a pedestrian, was struck by a Ford Econoline van and again by a green Toyota Tacoma, both of which were traveling south on Burnt Hickory Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
CBS 46

Loganville deaths believed to be murder-suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Loganville police are investigating after two people were found shot to death at Lakeside Court. At around 10:02 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a person shot. On scene, officers found the pair with gunshot wounds. Police later said that the deaths appear to be a...
LOGANVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man murdered in Gainesville

Investigators have determined that a man found dead at a homeless camp Friday morning in Gainesville was murdered. The body of Billie Lee Davis, 37, was found along the woodline at the edge of the camp in the Queen City Parkway bridge area. A homeless camp resident alerted officials to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

4-year-old lifeflighted to hospital after crash on GA 365

A late-night crash Sunday on GA 365 near the Habersham/Stephens County line sent five people to the hospital. Among the injured were two young children, one of whom was airlifted as a precaution. According to the Georgia State Patrol, around 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Honda CRV that...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrwh.com

Elderly Man Missing From Unicoi

Local – The White County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man. Information from the Sheriff’s Office has the missing man identified as 73-year-old, Larry Gene Hall. Larry is described as 6’0” tall, 165 lbs., with blue eyes, brown hair, and wears glasses.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shoots off-duty security guard in Buckhead Target parking lot

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman shot an off-duty security guard multiple times early Monday morning. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call at Wieuca Road and Roxboro Road in Buckhead just after midnight. That's where police say they found two vehicles with substantial damage. According...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

4th teenager dies after fatal crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A fourth teenager who was involved in a crash in Henry County that killed 3 other teens has also died. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Kendarius Jackson, according to the Henry County Police Department. A 15-year-old female, Zakyra Jones, is still in the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy