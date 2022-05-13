Man’s body found near Queen City Parkway bridge

From the Georgia State Patrol; a final report is due on Monday:. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:55 p.m., troopers from Post 3 Cartersville responded to a three-vehicle crash on Burnt Hickory Road at Mission Road in Bartow County. A silver Saturn SUV and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a previous crash on Burnt Hickory Road, where both came to a stop in the northbound turn lane. The driver of the white Ford van exited the vehicle and walked toward the Saturn. While walking in the roadway, the driver, now a pedestrian, was struck by a Ford Econoline van and again by a green Toyota Tacoma, both of which were traveling south on Burnt Hickory Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO