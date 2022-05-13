Knoxville police seek driver who crashed into Chapman Highway pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police are searching for a driver who fled is vehicle after speeding past multiple cars and crashing into a pole on Chapman Highway on Friday.

Dash cam video shows an red SUV speed past drivers on the right shoulder before crashing into a pole just north of the Moody Avenue intersection. Witnesses reported that the driver left the scene and police are searching the area.

“I just saw him pass me. 80 to 100 mile an hour. He went straight into the pole, there was a motorcycle sitting behind this black car that I don’t know how he missed it. We were backed up bumper to bumper,” said Jason Hamilton, a witness of the crash. “He never slowed down when he went through the pole. Did he hit anybody else? Not that I know of I don’t think he hit any other vehicle, amazingly.”

Police have not yet released any information about the circumstances of the crash or the apprehension of the suspect.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

