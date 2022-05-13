ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville police seek driver who crashed into Chapman Highway pole

By Savannah Young
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police are searching for a driver who fled is vehicle after speeding past multiple cars and crashing into a pole on Chapman Highway on Friday.

Dash cam video shows an red SUV speed past drivers on the right shoulder before crashing into a pole just north of the Moody Avenue intersection. Witnesses reported that the driver left the scene and police are searching the area.

Police: Pedestrian killed on I-40 in Knoxville

“I just saw him pass me. 80 to 100 mile an hour. He went straight into the pole, there was a motorcycle sitting behind this black car that I don’t know how he missed it. We were backed up bumper to bumper,” said Jason Hamilton, a witness of the crash. “He never slowed down when he went through the pole. Did he hit anybody else? Not that I know of I don’t think he hit any other vehicle, amazingly.”

Police have not yet released any information about the circumstances of the crash or the apprehension of the suspect.

A year after the crash: Knoxville woman reflects on recovery after emergency responders honored

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

