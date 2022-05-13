Oregon 2022 Primary Voters Guide: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The primary election day for Oregon is just days away, and whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned voting veteran, there’s still lots to do ahead of Tuesday, May 17.

Oregon has been voting by mail for more than two decades, and while it’s too late to sign up to vote, if a ballot has been delivered to your home, there are new considerations to make about delivering your vote — in addition to filling out the ballot.

Ballot drop off locations

We have you covered with a full list of locations in the Portland and Salem metro areas.

Click here to learn where to drop off your ballot if you live outside of Multnomah, Washington or Clackamas counties.

What’s on the ballot?

This is a primary, which means if you’re a registered Republican or Democrat, you can choose to vote in a party-affiliate race. However, if you’re an unaffiliated voter, you can still fill out a ballot.

Here are the party-registered-only races:

Oregon gubernatorial primaries

U.S. Congressional primaries

Who is on your ballot for U.S. House of Representatives will depend on where you live in Oregon. Voters will also be casting ballots for local representatives in the Oregon Legislature.

There are also a few local measures based on your location.

Does Oregon have runoff elections?

It depends.

Essentially, if an elected position is considered partisan, then there will not be a runoff election. However, if an elected position is considered non-partisan, then it is eligible for a runoff election, which will take place during November’s general election.

Meet the candidates

There are also state legislative primary races across Oregon. Be sure to check your local voters’ pamphlet sent to your home alongside your ballot, or click here for the online guide .

Oregon Democratic gubernatorial

Oregon Republican gubernatorial

US Senator Democratic

Ron Wyden

Brent Thompson

William E Barlow III

US Senator Republican

Jo Rae Perkins

Christopher C Christensen

Darin Harbick

Sam Palmer

Robert M Fleming

Jason Beebe

Ibra A Taher

U.S. Congressional District 1 Democratic

Suzanne Bonamici

Christian Robertson

Scott Phillips

U.S. Congressional District 1 Republican

Christopher A Mann

Armidia (Army) Murray

U.S. Congressional District 2 Democratic

Joe Yetter

U.S. Congressional District 2 Republican

Cliff S Bentz

Mark Cavener

U.S. Congressional District 3 Democrat

Earl Blumenauer

Jonathan E Polhemus

U.S. Congressional District 3 Republican

Joanna Harbour

U.S. Congressional District 4 Democrat

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh

G Tommy Smith

John S Selker

Val Hoyle

Doyle E Canning

Andrew Kalloch

U.S. Congressional District 4 Republican

U.S. Congressional District 5 Democrat

U.S. Congressional District 5 Republican

Madison Oatman

Laurel L Roses

Jimmy Crumpacker

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

John Di Paola

U.S. Congressional District 6 Democrat

Cody Reynolds

Teresa Alonso Leon

Andrea Salinas

Loretta Smith

Kathleen Harder

Matt West

Carrick Flynn

U.S. Congressional District 6 Republican

Amy L Ryan Courser

David Russ

Nathan A Sandvig

Angela Plowhead

Ron Noble

Mike Erickson

Jim Bunn

Portland City Council

There are two city commissioner seats in this year’s election cycle – Commissioner seat 2, which is held by TK and Commissioner seat TK, which is held by TK. Both incumbents face multiple challengers.

City Council Seat 2

Dan Ryan

Alanna (AJ) McCreary

Steven B Cox

Chris Brummer

City Council Seat 3

Multnomah County Chair

Multnomah County Commissioner, District 2

Derry Jackson

Susheela Jayapal

Elizabeth Taylor

Multnomah County Sheriff

Nicholas Alberts

Derrick Peterson

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell

Related: Multnomah County Sheriff candidates face off ahead of May primary

Washington County District Attorney

Brian Decker

Kevin Barton

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.