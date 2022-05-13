ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon 2022 Primary Voters Guide: What you need to know

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The primary election day for Oregon is just days away, and whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned voting veteran, there’s still lots to do ahead of Tuesday, May 17.

Oregon has been voting by mail for more than two decades, and while it’s too late to sign up to vote, if a ballot has been delivered to your home, there are new considerations to make about delivering your vote — in addition to filling out the ballot.

Ballot drop off locations

We have you covered with a full list of locations in the Portland and Salem metro areas.

Click here to learn where to drop off your ballot if you live outside of Multnomah, Washington or Clackamas counties.

What’s on the ballot?

This is a primary, which means if you’re a registered Republican or Democrat, you can choose to vote in a party-affiliate race. However, if you’re an unaffiliated voter, you can still fill out a ballot.

Here are the party-registered-only races:

  • Oregon gubernatorial primaries
  • U.S. Congressional primaries

Who is on your ballot for U.S. House of Representatives will depend on where you live in Oregon. Voters will also be casting ballots for local representatives in the Oregon Legislature.

There are also a few local measures based on your location.

Does Oregon have runoff elections?

It depends.

Essentially, if an elected position is considered partisan, then there will not be a runoff election. However, if an elected position is considered non-partisan, then it is eligible for a runoff election, which will take place during November’s general election.

Meet the candidates

There are also state legislative primary races across Oregon. Be sure to check your local voters’ pamphlet sent to your home alongside your ballot, or click here for the online guide .

Oregon Democratic gubernatorial

WATCH: KOIN, PMG’s Oregon Democratic gubernatorial debate

Oregon Republican gubernatorial

WATCH: KOIN, PMG’s Oregon GOP gubernatorial debate

US Senator Democratic

  • Ron Wyden
  • Brent Thompson
  • William E Barlow III

US Senator Republican

  • Jo Rae Perkins
  • Christopher C Christensen
  • Darin Harbick
  • Sam Palmer
  • Robert M Fleming
  • Jason Beebe
  • Ibra A Taher

U.S. Congressional District 1 Democratic

  • Suzanne Bonamici
  • Christian Robertson
  • Scott Phillips

U.S. Congressional District 1 Republican

  • Christopher A Mann
  • Armidia (Army) Murray

U.S. Congressional District 2 Democratic

  • Joe Yetter

U.S. Congressional District 2 Republican

  • Cliff S Bentz
  • Mark Cavener

U.S. Congressional District 3 Democrat

  • Earl Blumenauer
  • Jonathan E Polhemus

U.S. Congressional District 3 Republican

  • Joanna Harbour

U.S. Congressional District 4 Democrat

  • Sami Al-Abdrabbuh
  • G Tommy Smith
  • John S Selker
  • Val Hoyle
  • Doyle E Canning
  • Andrew Kalloch

U.S. Congressional District 4 Republican

U.S. Congressional District 5 Democrat

U.S. Congressional District 5 Republican

  • Madison Oatman
  • Laurel L Roses
  • Jimmy Crumpacker
  • Lori Chavez-DeRemer
  • John Di Paola

U.S. Congressional District 6 Democrat

U.S. Congressional District 6 Republican

  • Amy L Ryan Courser
  • David Russ
  • Nathan A Sandvig
  • Angela Plowhead
  • Ron Noble
  • Mike Erickson
  • Jim Bunn

Portland City Council

There are two city commissioner seats in this year’s election cycle – Commissioner seat 2, which is held by TK and Commissioner seat TK, which is held by TK. Both incumbents face multiple challengers.

City Council Seat 2

  • Dan Ryan
  • Alanna (AJ) McCreary
  • Steven B Cox
  • Chris Brummer

City Council Seat 3

Multnomah County Chair

Multnomah County Commissioner, District 2

  • Derry Jackson
  • Susheela Jayapal
  • Elizabeth Taylor

Multnomah County Sheriff

  • Nicholas Alberts
  • Derrick Peterson
  • Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell

Washington County District Attorney

  • Brian Decker
  • Kevin Barton

