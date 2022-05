To many Oregonians, global poverty seems like a distant, insurmountable problem. It can be hard to picture who the global poor are, and it’s much easier to see economic distress on our doorstep. Taking money out of our pockets to help the unseen is a tough sell when our neighbors need help. But tackling global poverty means helping Oregonians also. This is because the global poor represent a huge, expanding market for Oregon’s economy. Oregon exports accounted for an estimated 87,000 jobs and made up 9.4% of the state’s economy in 2018, per the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Selling our goods abroad means creating jobs and bringing wealth to our state.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO