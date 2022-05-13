ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

Shelter emptied after former employee claims dogs would be euthanized

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HISW_0fdZZ09a00

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Animal rescue groups descended on the Humboldt Animal Shelter Friday morning after a social media post from a former employee claimed all the dogs in the shelter were going to be euthanized.

Riley Ferrell, who works at the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, said what led to the shelter being emptied out so quickly was a comment from former Animal Contol Officer Sarah Ashley Russell after she was fired from her position Thursday.

“She said that the animals were going to be euthanized because she was no longer there to look after them and once falling into the City of Humboldt’s hands they would surely euthanize them,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said she took to social media to alert rescue groups after the mayor issued an 8 a.m. deadline for rescue groups to claim dogs.

Call for help leads investigators to meth lab in Gibson County

“That post got out there after I made it after the previous Animal Control Officer of the Humboldt Animal Shelter told me that’s what was going to happen in the event of her being fired,” she said.

The mayor, who was not available to talk, never indicated the dogs would be euthanized. We were told the shelter is a “no kill” shelter and only vicious dogs are euthanized.

Sarah Ashley Russell posted her reaction on her Facebook page after she was terminated, saying:

“LOL you got what you wanted. You know the outcome now. I hope every one of you have the day that you deserve and I hope tonight when you try to sleep that you think about what you did to all these dogs down here.”

Ferrell said conditions at the Humboldt shelter were deplorable and is glad rescue groups moved quickly to help.

“I’m glad that some helped the animals at the shelter after it fell to neglect,” she said. “They each pulled several dogs and took them into their rescue. A lot of those dogs are receiving medical care and just the attention they’ve needed all along.”

Russell declined an interview, she said, on the advice of her attorney. We’re told the Humboldt shelter has 13 or 14 kennels but was overcrowded when Friday’s rescues took place.

There’s no word on who will replace Russell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Mental health pros to assist Shelby County deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies will soon have backup on some calls. Right now, Shelby County Sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Team responds to mental health crisis calls. They are a group trained to respond and assist individuals going through a mental health crisis and keep it from becoming potentially dangerous. The team goes through […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Cordova nail salon employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

CORDOVA, Tenn. – The owner of a Cordova nail salon is installing a buzzer door lock after two employees and three customers were held up at gunpoint. The brazen robbery at the Wolf River Commons shopping plaza happened just before closing Thursday night. Police said two men with a gun stormed the business and demanded […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TN
City
Humboldt, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KFVS12

Mayfield police investigating stabbing at area business

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
MAYFIELD, KY
WREG

DCSD stresses awareness about bail bonding scammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department’s Captain wants you to be aware of someone impersonating a bail bond employee to scam people out of money. “Has worked for bonding companies before and she is calling people who are using bonding companies saying, ‘hey I work XYZ bonding company, you can just pay me […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police seek identify of felony shoplifters

Southaven police are continuing to investigate a shoplifting incident from the local Lowe’s store from back in March. Police are now releasing photos of the suspects and are asking the public’s help in identifying who they may be. On March 9, two 8,000 watt Generac generators, Model 76751,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Animal Rescue#Animal Contol
WREG

Son calls father’s homicide ‘heinous’ and ‘tragic’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is looking for answers after their father was killed while walking home from the store. It happened on April 22 in Senatobia, Mississippi. Police said someone ran over and killed 67-year-old Joseph Alexander, Sr. His family, who called him Papa Joe, remembers him as a kind and gentle man. Officers […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

MS repairman caught with stolen truck at Wolfchase Mall; MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested in Memphis after police say he took a truck to do some repairs, and never returned it. Police say the victim dropped his Dodge truck off at Torrance Green’s repair shop. The shop closed down and the victim says after calling Green several times about his truck, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Midtown apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Those living in one Midtown neighborhood hope police find who is responsible for killing a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her car. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mallory Morgan after her life was taken too soon. When officers showed up at the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
clayconews.com

Call for Help in Medina, Tennessee Leads to Meth Lab Arrest

MEDINA, TN – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division and the Medina Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man after the discovery of a Meth lab at a Medina home. On Thursday, officers with the Medina Police...
MEDINA, TN
WREG

Church building fire caused by possible arson: MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church building behind Elliston Baptist Church in East Memphis was caught on fire Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened around 4 p.m. and was caused by possible arson. The building that burned don had recently been sold to the Buenas Nuevas Church. “Our plan was to tear it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Motorious

Corvette And Cash Offered For Answers In Cold Case Murder

A Tennessee family wants to know the truth about their loved one…. Losing a loved one is difficult, but losing a family member to a murder which has gone unsolved for years is even worse. That reality has driven a Memphis, Tennessee family to offer their beloved C4 Corvette and $10,000 cash for information leading to the killer of Dennis Gilliam. The hope is someone out there knows something which could crack this cold case wide open, finally leading to justice.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman pleads for speed humps after 3 cars crash into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is pleading for the city to step in to deter speeders after she says three cars have slammed into her Berclair home. Cheryl Wooley has lived in her house on North Perkins for 50 years. During that time, she says three cars have crashed into her home. The most recent incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy