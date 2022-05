39 kids die each year from being left in a hot car. Sometimes babies sleep so peacefully that busy parents can forget they are even in the car. Other times, you might be tempted to leave kids in the car while you run a quick errand, but young children are at a higher risk of heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. That is why they should never be left alone.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO