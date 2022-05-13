Some roadways closed in Ascension Parish due to heavy rainfall Friday

BOGALUSA - Highway 10 was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving two cars, a bus carrying students, and a logging truck. Pictures from WWLTV showed one of the cars covered in logs, the truck partially overturned, and the side of the school bus shredded. Injuries were reportedly...
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge family was opposed to town homes being built right next door to their backyard without hiring a third party engineer. “We're not saying we're anti-development. All we're saying is we want to do it right.Let's do it right the first time. It's too much to lose. Let's not rush this,” homeowner Kevin Burkes said.
LAFAYETTE - Firefighters from St. George stepped in to help Monday while Lafayette first responders were paying respects to firefighter Alex Bourque, who passed away from cancer. While covering calls, the St. George unit helped construction workers who had equipment failures while installing windows eight-stories in the air. Firefighters said...
BATON ROUGE- The University Lakes are a staple in Baton Rouge, but right now algae and a generally dirty look take away from the appeal the lakes are intended to have. Senator Franklin Foil says that is about to change. The first phase of the University Lakes Improvement project has been funded. Foil is hoping to secure another another $20 million to clean up University Lake.
A train crashed into a car on Highway 190 in Hammond but no one was injured, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened near the Florida Parish Scrap Yard, TPSO said on Facebook. The Canadian National Railroad is on the scene. Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area.
The Ascension Parish School Board will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m., May 18 for the new Prairieville High School. According to a news release, the new school will add a fifth feeder system to the growing Ascension Public Schools district. It is being built as part of the $140 million construction bond passed by voters in 2020.
GONZALES - After more than 50 years of hosting the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair in the capital city, organizers plan to move the event to neighbor Ascension Parish. Officials in Ascension Parish said the plan is to hold the fair on the grounds of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center starting in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of mainly afternoon and early evening storms with highs again in the upper 80s. There is a level one marginal threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. The primary concern will...
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting on Paulson Street, just south of Jackson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said one person was injured, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening....
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is working to investigate the cause of a fire thar engulfed a popular Thibodaux restaurant on Sunday. At 1:48 p.m., firefighters were called to the Alumni Grill in the 1100 block of La. Highway 1. The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:51 p.m., and reported heavy fire and smoke showing from a rear attached structure and also very heavy smoke showing from the main structure of the business.
We’ve been saying for several days that near record heat would be here for most of this week, and today we hit out first 90° day of the year! In fact, we made it to 91° officially at Louis Armstrong International and that tied the record high set on this date in 2000.
A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
34-year-old Woodrow Vaughn Jr. dead after a single-car crash near Addis (Addis, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Woodrow Vaughn Jr., from Baton Rouge, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday near Addis. The fatal car crash was reported on LA-988 in Addis at about 2 a.m. [...]
NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Womack’s last day on the job will be July 25. Chief Womack has been with the police department for almost 33 years. The mayor appointed him...
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials believe arson is the cause of a fire that consumed a vacant home on N Acadian Thruway East early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N Acadian Thruway East.
NEW ORLEANS — Interstate 10 was closed for several hours in both directions Thursday afternoon at Williams Boulevard in Kenner. State police, Kenner police, and the Kenner Fire Department responded to the scene of a chemical spill. Police say sodium hydroxide was spilled from a tractor-trailer. All lanes of...
CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.
Comments / 0