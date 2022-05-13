ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Some roadways closed in Ascension Parish due to heavy rainfall Friday

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of roadways in Ascension Parish were closed...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

$20 million added to project to improve University Lakes

BATON ROUGE- The University Lakes are a staple in Baton Rouge, but right now algae and a generally dirty look take away from the appeal the lakes are intended to have. Senator Franklin Foil says that is about to change. The first phase of the University Lakes Improvement project has been funded. Foil is hoping to secure another another $20 million to clean up University Lake.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools to break ground on new Prairieville High School

The Ascension Parish School Board will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m., May 18 for the new Prairieville High School. According to a news release, the new school will add a fifth feeder system to the growing Ascension Public Schools district. It is being built as part of the $140 million construction bond passed by voters in 2020.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Another round of storms expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of mainly afternoon and early evening storms with highs again in the upper 80s. There is a level one marginal threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. The primary concern will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com

Person shot off Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting on Paulson Street, just south of Jackson Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said one person was injured, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Firefighters investigating cause of blaze at popular Thibodaux restaurant

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is working to investigate the cause of a fire thar engulfed a popular Thibodaux restaurant on Sunday. At 1:48 p.m., firefighters were called to the Alumni Grill in the 1100 block of La. Highway 1. The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:51 p.m., and reported heavy fire and smoke showing from a rear attached structure and also very heavy smoke showing from the main structure of the business.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Strong to Severe Storms Possible for New Orleans

We’ve been saying for several days that near record heat would be here for most of this week, and today we hit out first 90° day of the year! In fact, we made it to 91° officially at Louis Armstrong International and that tied the record high set on this date in 2000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs Police Chief retiring this Summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack will retire this Summer according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Womack’s last day on the job will be July 25. Chief Womack has been with the police department for almost 33 years. The mayor appointed him...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

I-10 at Williams Boulevard reopens after chemical spill

NEW ORLEANS — Interstate 10 was closed for several hours in both directions Thursday afternoon at Williams Boulevard in Kenner. State police, Kenner police, and the Kenner Fire Department responded to the scene of a chemical spill. Police say sodium hydroxide was spilled from a tractor-trailer. All lanes of...
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Driver ticketed after crashing into school bus; no children hurt

CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy