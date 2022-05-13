Some roadways closed in Ascension Parish due to heavy rainfall Friday

BATON ROUGE- The University Lakes are a staple in Baton Rouge, but right now algae and a generally dirty look take away from the appeal the lakes are intended to have. Senator Franklin Foil says that is about to change. The first phase of the University Lakes Improvement project has been funded. Foil is hoping to secure another another $20 million to clean up University Lake.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO