ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden names envoy to SE Asia bloc, stressing US attention

By AAMER MADHANI
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kw3m_0fdZWr1B00
US Southeast Asia President Joe Biden participates in the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit to commemorate 45 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations at the State Department in Washington, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday announced he's nominating one of his top national security aides as ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, aiming to underscore his administration's commitment to the Pacific region.

Biden announced his decision to nominate Yohannes Abraham, chief of staff to the White House National Security Council, to serve as the U.S. representative to the 10-country bloc as he wrapped up talks with leaders of ASEAN, who gathered in Washington for a two-day “special summit.”

Biden's efforts to put greater emphasis on the Pacific region have been overtaken in recent months by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With his nomination of an ambassador to ASEAN — the U.S. is currently represented by a chargé d’affaires — the president sought to send the message that he's serious about recalibrating American foreign policy to have greater focus on Asia and to strengthen the U.S. role as a counterweight to China's rapid rise in the region.

Biden described Abraham as one of his closest advisers

“I'm a little concerned to send him because he knows how I think. He knows so much about me,” Biden joked with the ASEAN leaders about Abraham. “But all kidding aside, I think you’re going to find him completely knowledgeable, and he speaks for me and he speaks for my administration.”

Abraham's nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, came after the White House announced on Thursday that the United States would commit more than $150 million for new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

Earlier on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the ASEAN leaders and underscored that “the United States and ASEAN have shared a vision for this region, and together will guard against threats to international rules and norms." That comment, during a session that focused in part on freedom of the seas, appeared to reference China's increasingly aggressive military actions in the South China Sea and beyond.

China has stepped up its military presence in the South China Sea in recent years, as well as the East China Sea, where a dispute about uninhabited islets administered by Japan but claimed by China has been a long-simmering issue.

“We stand with our allies and partners in defending the maritime rules-based order, which includes freedom of navigation and international law,” Harris declared.

Biden has increased attention to improving relations with Pacific nations in his presidency, as he and top national security officials have made clear they see a rising China as the most threatening economic and national security adversary to the United States.

Biden in his remarks to the leaders at the State Department said that strengthening the U.S. relationship with ASEAN is “at the very heart” of his foreign policy strategy.

“An Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure is what we’re all seeking,” Biden said.

White House officials said Biden spoke with ASEAN leaders in private about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A post-summit joint statement issued by the U.S. and ASEAN participants made no direct mention of Russia, adding that “with regard to Ukraine” the participants “reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity.”

Some ASEAN members -- Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos — for years have depended on Russia for military hardware. With the exception of Singapore -- the only member of the 10-member group to impose direct sanctions against Moscow -- the alliance has avoided criticizing President Vladimir Putin or Russia’s prosecution of the war.

Indonesia has been guarded in its public comments on the invasion, and the Philippines has made clear it won’t impose sanctions against Russia. Thailand joined a United Nations vote against the invasion of Ukraine but has maintained a position of neutrality in the war.

“Our hope is to see the war in Ukraine stop as soon as possible, and we give the peaceful resolution of a conflict a chance to succeed,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Friday at the start of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Because we know that if the war continues, all of us will suffer.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, currently president of the Group of 20 — the world's largest economies — has resisted Biden's calls to bar Russia from this fall's summit in Bali. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday reiterated that Biden maintains his position that it “should not be business as usual at the G-20” and Putin should be disinvited.

Another potential sticking point in U.S. relations is a Commerce Department investigation that could result in steep tariffs on solar panels and parts imported from four Southeast Asian countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. A California-based solar company says Chinese producers are unfairly skirting U.S. duties by performing minor assembly in the four smaller countries.

Solar industry groups and other clean energy advocates have condemned the probe, which they say could jeopardize the industry’s future and Biden’s clean energy agenda. About 80 percent of the panels used by U.S. companies trace back to Southeast Asia, according to industry groups. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the inquiry is following a process set by law.

The ASEAN nations whose leaders attended the summit are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The top leaders from ASEAN member Myanmar were barred, while outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte dispatched Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to represent his government.

The summit came just before Biden’s trip next week to South Korea and Japan — his first visit to Asia as president. He'll hold talks with those two countries’ leaders and also meet during the trip with leaders from the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad, made up of Australia, India and Japan in addition to the U.S.

Harris told the ASEAN leaders the Biden administration “recognizes the vital strategic importance” of the bloc. She said, “The United States will be present and continue to be engaged in Southeast Asia for generations to come.”

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Retno Marsudi
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Se Asia#East China#Ap#Asean#American#Senate
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy