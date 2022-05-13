ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney School District ready to respond to overdoses

By Emily Holwick
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Mo. — As the opioid crisis grows among young people in the Kansas City area, a local school district is taking action. KMBC 9 found out how Kearney schools are prepared to respond in a life-or-death situation, and how a crucial tool likely saved a student’s...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City Youth Court graduation held Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in two years, an important program in Kansas City's juvenile justice system is restarting. The first youth court graduation was held Monday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City's law school since the pandemic began. Youth court is one of several diversion...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ballotpedia News

Missouri Legislature passes constitutional amendment allowing increase in funding to Kansas City police

A constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to increase the minimum required funding for Kansas City’s police department passed Missouri’s state Legislature on Friday. The measure passed in Missouri’s House of Representatives before they ended the legislative session, with 103 votes supporting the measure and 44 votes opposing the measure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
Clay County, MO
Government
Kearney, MO
Government
Clay County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kearney, MO
Kearney, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
1350kman.com

AP: Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Life And Death#Kearney High School#Narcan
KFVS12

Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

The iconic Katz Drug Store chain began in Kansas City with founders and brothers, Isaac and Mike Katz

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Pharmacies have come a long way since Mike and Ike Katz opened their first two drug stores in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1892, Isaac "Ike" Katz and his family traveled from Ukraine to St. Paul, Minnesota. When Ike was 13, he dropped out of school. He earned money by selling items like newspapers to Northern Railroad passengers. If items were tossed away, he would get them for reselling to the next group of passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Brick Store opens in Overland Park

On Friday, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill requiring that the city allocate 25% of its general fund to the KCPD. Kansas City Monarchs kick off season home opener with 2021 Championship Ring ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Very proud and blessed to be where we are,” Kansas City Monarchs...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy