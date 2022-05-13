La Crosse schools get $4,500 through Dahl Automotive’s Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Dahl Automotive is helping give back to local schools through its Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund.

The dealership presented $4,500 to Logan High School and the Hamilton Learning Center at its Honda dealership Friday.

The dealership donated a portion of each car sale and oil change last month to its Top Notch Teacher relief fund.

The relief fund, which Dahl started a year ago, helps schools with classroom supplies and other needs.

“We all hear in the news about how funding is very tough for schools in the state,” said Vinnie Pontius, operations director at Dahl Automotive. “So this is a way for us to able to give back, so that they can support and give these students the best education possible.”

