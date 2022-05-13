ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse schools get $4,500 through Dahl Automotive’s Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ud8GY_0fdZWmqm00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Dahl Automotive is helping give back to local schools through its Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund.

The dealership presented $4,500 to Logan High School and the Hamilton Learning Center at its Honda dealership Friday.

The dealership donated a portion of each car sale and oil change last month to its Top Notch Teacher relief fund.

The relief fund, which Dahl started a year ago, helps schools with classroom supplies and other needs.

“We all hear in the news about how funding is very tough for schools in the state,” said Vinnie Pontius, operations director at Dahl Automotive. “So this is a way for us to able to give back, so that they can support and give these students the best education possible.”

Recent news headlines on News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse plans police memorial ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – As a part of National Police Week, the UW-La Crosse Police Department plans to honor those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty at a special event. The department will host a La Crosse County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Veteran Monument...
LA CROSSE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Anderson recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dustin Anderson, an elementary art teacher in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, was recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Grant Elementary School on May 13. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, along with students and school staff, presented Anderson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
KAAL-TV

Ruby's Pantry announces next pop-up pantry & donation increase

(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
AUSTIN, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Agnes’ Table hosts fundraiser for the family of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls community continues to show its support for the family of 10-year-old Lily Peters who was killed in April. Agnes’ Table, a food pantry and community kitchen in downtown Chippewa Falls, hosted a spaghetti lunch and ticket raffle fundraiser for Peters’ family.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Notch#Charity#Notch Teacher Relief Fund#Logan High School
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Onalaska native to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -People in western Wisconsin may be seeing a familiar face on Jeopardy! Tuesday. 2004 Onalaska High School graduate Jason Smith will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show, May 17. “Just being on the Jeopardy! set was surreal, so I was very nervous that day...
ONALASKA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR warns of very high fire danger in western Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says nearly all counties in western Wisconsin are at very high fire danger risk and asks people to avoid burning anything to avoid wildfires. Those counties with very high fire danger include Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Trempealeau and Wood. Crawford, Vernon...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Slice of Kindness’ fundraiser supports Holmen Boys & Girls Clubs, mental health support education

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – A fundraiser in Holmen today was aimed at supporting mental health in kids. The Slice of Kindness event is a fundraiser for Kevin’s Legacy, a foundation started by a family after they lost their son to suicide. Donations from this event go toward stocking an arts and crafts room dedicated to Kevin at the Holmen Boys...
HOLMEN, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin farmers describe planting progress

More Wisconsin farmers are getting fieldwork done after a week of mostly-good weather. Amy Penterman and her husband Sander operate Dutch Dairy near Thorp in Clark County. She tells Brownfield a lot of corn went in last week. “We are very fortunate at our farm. Ten minutes before the rains came through, our custom planter was able to finish up all of our corn, so we have all of our corn in the ground, our winter wheat looks good, and we just have to get our soybeans in the ground.”
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona County rises to ‘high’ COVID community level

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – As of Thursday, Winona County returned to a high community COVID-19 level based on positive cases and hospitalizations. Fueling the wave of new cases is the second Omicron variant, Winona HHS said. Cases steadily fell throughout March and the first week of April. As of May 12, hospitalization numbers for the month were higher than all of April.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
hubcitytimes.com

Granton dairy breakfast returns to the farm

CLARK COUNTY – The Granton FFA Alumni is taking their dairy breakfast back to the farm on June 5, as Jim and Caroline Walter and family will be hosting the event at JC Walter Farm. Jim and Caroline, and their two daughters, Hannah and Megan, were originally scheduled to...
GRANTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy