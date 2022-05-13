ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Families in Hot Springs stunned after shooting outside high school graduation

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqV5g_0fdZWWg200

HOT SPRINGS, Ark – Hot Springs families say they’re still in shock after a gunman opens fire outside a high school graduation.

Hot Springs police have arrested 25-year-old Charles Johnson in connection to the shooting. He is facing first degree murder and first-degree battery charges.

Police say a fight broke out in a parking lot across from the Bank OZK Arena where Hot Springs High School was hosting their graduation Thursday night.

Hot Springs police say four people were injured, including the gunman and another person died.

When officers arrived, they returned fire on Johnson who was shooting into the crowd. He was hit and injured.

“I was frozen,” said Lynda Chesnutt who was celebrating her granddaughter’s graduation Thursday night.

Chesnutt says her family was out in the parking lot taking photos when they heard an argument going on behind them.

“I heard the screaming and yelling, and it was like oh my gosh what’s going on?” said Chesnutt.

When things escalated, Chesnutt says she took off. Moments later, she heard gunshots.

“Everybody started running around in different directions,” said Jason Pelton who was also at the graduation.

Pelton was inside the arena at the time of the shooting. He says once he heard the shots, he ran out to help those wounded.

Pelton is a doctor and said his reaction came second nature.

“A lot of that is just kind of a blur, you just go into auto pilot,” said Pelton.

Chesnutt returned to the parking lot where it all happened Friday afternoon. She says she still can’t believe what happened.

“When you graduate, you’re supposed to walk out the door so excited and ready for your new life,” said Chesnutt.  “Now this is one that every child that graduated will never forget because of this.”

Chesnutt says she’ll spend the weekend and days after praying for those who’s lives are now changed forever.

“All the families of the graduates that were here, I’m so sorry this happened on the night of your child’s graduation and I wish I could make it better, but I can by praying,” said Chesnutt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Sports
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Hot Springs, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Shooting in Thayer Leads to Injury for AR Child

Thayer, MO. – At around 3P.M. today, a 3-year-old child from Plumerville, AR was injured as a result of a shooting at The Stateline Restaurant just south of Thayer. The injured minor was reportedly transported to Ozarks Healthcare for her injuries. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the shooting, and many area law enforcement agencies are asking individuals with any information to come forward.
THAYER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hot Springs High School
Kait 8

Schools keeping safety in mind following Hot Springs shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As many schools across the natural state are gathering to send off graduates in the coming weeks, safety is now a key concern following a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Hot Springs. Even though no students were hurt in Thursday’s shooting, one person died,...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

LRPD have arrested a suspect in a West 26th homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police make an arrest in a homicide that happened on West 26th St. on April 30. Authorities said the incident happened around 5 a.m. According to a post from the agency's Twitter account, Terry Beckton, 28, was arrested on Thursday in the homicide of Setric Milner.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Franklin Parish murder suspect captured in South Arkansas

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Willie Nathaniel Greenwood of Hampton Arkansas has been arrested. He is being charged with Second-Degree-Murder of his former partner and mother of seven Denitra M. White at Embers Inn in Winnsboro on May 12, 2022. Read the full statement provided by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office below regarding the case: Sheriff Kevin […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy