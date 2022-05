CASPER, Wyo. — La Cocina Mexican Restaurant plans to relocate to The Compass in east Casper in spring 2023, True Land & Realty said in a press release Monday. The restaurant, currently at 321 East E St. in Casper, will join Hilltop Bank, Metro Coffee Company, the Local Liquor Lounge and Empowered Chiropractic once construction of its new space at The Compass is ready. The Compass is at the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and Centennial Hills Boulevard.

CASPER, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO