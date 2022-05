When it comes to Pride celebrations, nobody does it quite like San Francisco—and in 2022, Pride is back and better than ever. For its 52nd year, under the banner of "Love Will Keep Us Together," this year's Pride celebration will see the return of San Francisco's legendary Pride parade, along with many other favorites. Come be yourself in our 49 square miles to experience the loud, raucous, irreverent, and true celebration of love, equality, and expression. San Francisco will be decked out in rainbow-colored hues from head to toe.

