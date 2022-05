What might Jesus’ inner monologue have sounded like? How did Mary Magdalene feel about her relationships? What did Matthew think about the Sermon on the Mount?. These are the questions that preoccupy New York Times bestselling Christian novelist Jerry Jenkins, best known for his “Left Behind” series. The famous Colorado Springs author is on the cusp of releasing “The Chosen: Come and See,” his second novel in a series based on the popular TV series created and co-written by his son, Dallas Jenkins. It’s out June 7. His first novel in the series, “The Chosen: I Have Called You by Name,” based on the TV show’s first season, was released last year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO