Eugene, OR

4J provides superintendent candidate interviews, requests feedback

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene School Board has named four finalists in its...

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on local ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
OREGON STATE
UO students facing fines, frustrated with party patrols

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several students are speaking out following a weekend in which the Eugene Police Department handed out 63 party-related citations, claiming they were unfairly cited. Eric Wasserman is a junior at the University of Oregon. He claims he and his roommates were hosting a gathering for a friend's...
EUGENE, OR
Friends and colleagues remember Jackson Frost, former DA and judge

Jackson Frost wanted everyone to have a fair shot. The longtime Linn County district attorney and judge valued justice and fairness above all else, according to his friends and colleagues. Frost died May 5 in Veneta at the age of 88. He had a more than 30-year-long career in Albany...
LINN COUNTY, OR
A Loveall for Guns

As hundreds of protesters peacefully marched through Springfield during June 6, 2020, Black Lives Matter-related protest, the group avoided the city’s Main Street, intimidated by a few white men carrying firearms. Among those white men carrying firearms was David Loveall, now a candidate to represent Springfield on the Lane...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Police, neighbors and UO respond to "out-of-control" parties

EUGENE, Ore.-- There's been more police presence around the University of Oregon area following several weeks of "out-of-control" parties involving college-aged individuals and middle-aged parents. "People are walking around the streets with open containers of alcohol," said Lt. Doug Mozan, a watch commander for Eugene Police. "They're having parties way...
EUGENE, OR
Fagan on Oregon’s new postmark rule, secure elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon’s elections, making sure they’re secure and accurate. She’s a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate. Fagan joined Eye on Northwest...
OREGON STATE
Mental health issues on the rise, say experts

EUGENE, Ore. -- Even as we climb out of the pandemic, experts say mental health issues are climbing too. “It’s a divisive time and it's been a challenge for pretty much everybody,” said Todd Noble, Mental Health Program Manager for Linn County. Noble said the last two years...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Beachcomber Closing for Rhody Days; Rehab Grants; COVID-19 Updates; Glowacki Chosen for Future; Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen; Show and Shine Back

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
FLORENCE, OR
#Eugene School District#4j#The Eugene School Board
University area residents react to Eugene Police's plan to patrol for parties

EUGENE, Ore.--- Residents near the University of Oregon weighed in on the Eugene Police Department’s plan to provide extra police presence to deter parties this weekend. Many said they feel as though the police’s response to the unruly parties is unwarranted. Jenni Pak lives in an apartment complex one block away from where the most recent party happened.
Pro choice and pro life supporters rally in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- Abortion is a divisive and controversial topic. A rally drew in dozens from both sides at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse in Eugene. The rally is part of the nationwide Bans Off Our Bodies National Day of Action. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, a 501(c)4 organization fighting for abortion rights.
EUGENE, OR
Education
Conservative control of Clackamas County Commission hangs in balance with fired-up, big money races for 2 seats

Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
City gets one offer for ex-Cumberland lot

Envision a little pocket park at this corner, with parking spaces behind it and three or four businesses in what now is the warehouse at the back. The concept has been proposed by Yohn Baldwin, president of Baldwin General Contracting, who has offered the Albany City Council $10,000 for the city-owned lot on the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road. The Baldwin company’s headquarters is a few steps down Santiam.
ALBANY, OR
A challenge to the bottle cooperative

The photo above reinforces my contention that one Bottle Drop in Albany is not enough for the demand being put on it by people trying to live up to Oregon’s bottle-and-can-deposit law. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the redemption centers in Albany and elsewhere, invites beverage buyers...
ALBANY, OR

