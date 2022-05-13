4J provides superintendent candidate interviews, requests feedback

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several students are speaking out following a weekend in which the Eugene Police Department handed out 63 party-related citations, claiming they were unfairly cited. Eric Wasserman is a junior at the University of Oregon. He claims he and his roommates were hosting a gathering for a friend's...
Jackson Frost wanted everyone to have a fair shot. The longtime Linn County district attorney and judge valued justice and fairness above all else, according to his friends and colleagues. Frost died May 5 in Veneta at the age of 88. He had a more than 30-year-long career in Albany...
As hundreds of protesters peacefully marched through Springfield during June 6, 2020, Black Lives Matter-related protest, the group avoided the city’s Main Street, intimidated by a few white men carrying firearms. Among those white men carrying firearms was David Loveall, now a candidate to represent Springfield on the Lane...
EUGENE, Ore.-- There's been more police presence around the University of Oregon area following several weeks of "out-of-control" parties involving college-aged individuals and middle-aged parents. "People are walking around the streets with open containers of alcohol," said Lt. Doug Mozan, a watch commander for Eugene Police. "They're having parties way...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon’s elections, making sure they’re secure and accurate. She’s a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate. Fagan joined Eye on Northwest...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Even as we climb out of the pandemic, experts say mental health issues are climbing too. “It’s a divisive time and it's been a challenge for pretty much everybody,” said Todd Noble, Mental Health Program Manager for Linn County. Noble said the last two years...
One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
EUGENE, Ore.--- Residents near the University of Oregon weighed in on the Eugene Police Department’s plan to provide extra police presence to deter parties this weekend. Many said they feel as though the police’s response to the unruly parties is unwarranted. Jenni Pak lives in an apartment complex one block away from where the most recent party happened.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A day full of performances, speeches and more all in recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the AANHPI community. Oregon Rises Above Hate held the day-long event in the heart of Old Town Saturday for the second year in a row....
Law enforcement activity Sunday night closed a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20E, starting about a dozen miles east of Bend, for about two hours, and ODOT had a detour in place until it was lifted.
EUGENE, Ore.-- Abortion is a divisive and controversial topic. A rally drew in dozens from both sides at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse in Eugene. The rally is part of the nationwide Bans Off Our Bodies National Day of Action. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, a 501(c)4 organization fighting for abortion rights.
NEWBERG, Ore. — Investigators have confirmed that there were human remains found inside of a car belonging to former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown after it was pulled from the Willamette River on Friday. Brown disappeared almost a year ago to the day. The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) tweeted...
Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
BANDON, Ore. — An Oregon nonprofit that's on a mission to bring awareness to plastic pollution by turning trash into treasure has landed a permanent display at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. Based in the coastal town of Bandon, Ore., the environmental nonprofit Washed Ashore has processed more...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
Joseph Myers says he and his wife, Jackie Smit, have been serving the Central Oregon community in various ways over the past seven years.
Envision a little pocket park at this corner, with parking spaces behind it and three or four businesses in what now is the warehouse at the back. The concept has been proposed by Yohn Baldwin, president of Baldwin General Contracting, who has offered the Albany City Council $10,000 for the city-owned lot on the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road. The Baldwin company’s headquarters is a few steps down Santiam.
The photo above reinforces my contention that one Bottle Drop in Albany is not enough for the demand being put on it by people trying to live up to Oregon’s bottle-and-can-deposit law. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the redemption centers in Albany and elsewhere, invites beverage buyers...
