Cynthia Newsome to leave anchor desk, expand community role

After 25 years behind the desk at KSHB 41, longtime anchor Cynthia Newsome will transition to her full-time role as Community Relationships Director in June.

“While I will miss my time on the air, this new chapter will allow me to continue connecting with so many people throughout Kansas City,” Newsome said Friday. “I’m thrilled to remain with KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot to grow our partnerships with so many great organizations throughout the region.”

Newsome started as weekend anchor for KSHB 41 in 1997. Shortly after, she transitioned to midday anchor. In 2021, she was promoted once again to her current role as Community Relationships Director.

While many people know Newsome for her work in front of the camera, she also has a long history of organizing and leading a variety of impact projects.

She has been public about her ongoing battles with cancer, helping countless others cope with their challenges. In her spare time, Cynthia is the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit community service project for KSHB 41. The college and career readiness program offers a series of seminars and events that helps 8th through 12th grade girls set positive goals for their health, education and future careers.

“For decades, Cynthia has been a leader in our newsroom, along with being an incredible ambassador for this region,” KSHB/KMCI vice president and general manager Kathleen Choal said. “She has made it her mission to help and lead a variety of community projects.

"We know many of our viewers will miss her on air each day, but Cynthia made this decision with our community in mind. She is excited to devote all of her work time to expand our reach and impact to better serve the people of Kansas City.”

Newsome's last day on air will be during KSHB 41 News Midday from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 27, 2022.

“My choice to make this change comes at a perfect time,” Newsome said. “Making a positive impact on people’s lives is my passion and joy. While it’s bitter-sweet to step away from the anchor desk, I’ll be able to focus my efforts in a greater capacity to ensure the Kansas City region is the best community for everyone.”

