ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cynthia Newsome to leave anchor desk, expand community role

By KSHB 41 News
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwpPb_0fdZURKp00

After 25 years behind the desk at KSHB 41, longtime anchor Cynthia Newsome will transition to her full-time role as Community Relationships Director in June.

“While I will miss my time on the air, this new chapter will allow me to continue connecting with so many people throughout Kansas City,” Newsome said Friday. “I’m thrilled to remain with KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot to grow our partnerships with so many great organizations throughout the region.”

Newsome started as weekend anchor for KSHB 41 in 1997. Shortly after, she transitioned to midday anchor. In 2021, she was promoted once again to her current role as Community Relationships Director.

While many people know Newsome for her work in front of the camera, she also has a long history of organizing and leading a variety of impact projects.

She has been public about her ongoing battles with cancer, helping countless others cope with their challenges. In her spare time, Cynthia is the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions, a nonprofit community service project for KSHB 41. The college and career readiness program offers a series of seminars and events that helps 8th through 12th grade girls set positive goals for their health, education and future careers.

“For decades, Cynthia has been a leader in our newsroom, along with being an incredible ambassador for this region,” KSHB/KMCI vice president and general manager Kathleen Choal said. “She has made it her mission to help and lead a variety of community projects.

"We know many of our viewers will miss her on air each day, but Cynthia made this decision with our community in mind. She is excited to devote all of her work time to expand our reach and impact to better serve the people of Kansas City.”

Newsome's last day on air will be during KSHB 41 News Midday from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 27, 2022.

“My choice to make this change comes at a perfect time,” Newsome said. “Making a positive impact on people’s lives is my passion and joy. While it’s bitter-sweet to step away from the anchor desk, I’ll be able to focus my efforts in a greater capacity to ensure the Kansas City region is the best community for everyone.”

Comments / 6

Related
CJ Coombs

The iconic Katz Drug Store chain began in Kansas City with founders and brothers, Isaac and Mike Katz

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Pharmacies have come a long way since Mike and Ike Katz opened their first two drug stores in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1892, Isaac "Ike" Katz and his family traveled from Ukraine to St. Paul, Minnesota. When Ike was 13, he dropped out of school. He earned money by selling items like newspapers to Northern Railroad passengers. If items were tossed away, he would get them for reselling to the next group of passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
KYTV

Wynonna Judd cancels Kansas City show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Artist Wynonna Judd has announced she will not be performing this week in Kansas City. Knuckleheads shared on their website that the show scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 had been canceled. Late last month, it was announced that Judd’s mother Naomi had died. On Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Community Projects#Awesome Ambitions#Kmci
tonyskansascity.com

Developers Pitch Kansas City 18th & Vine Jazz District Royals Stadium

The basic argument and a sign that local leaders never bothered to take even a basic course in college-level economics . . . Maybe A BILLION BUCKS could solve longstanding revenue problems for an East side entertainment district that haven't been alleviated by a hundred million over 30 years. A...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Kansas City, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Kansas City is an amazing blend of history, soul, and influences from throughout the world, with Seville-inspired architecture and a unique patchwork of neighborhoods. The great quality, originality, and variety of flavors found in Kansas City's cafés and coffee shops reflect the city's atmosphere.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Vigil Mourns Homeless Murdered

The latest murder vigil organized by local activists this week celebrates the memory of two people killed on local streets. Here's the story along with continued advocacy, requests for funding and municipal efforts to assure inclusion for "houseless" residents . . . Hope Faith, a Kansas City-based assistance campus for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY GIVES RUSSIA THE FINGER!?!

Finally, a Kansas City artist takes a bold risk and shares a defiant message about the state of the world. Accordingly . . . Our perspective . . . KANSAS CITY HEART TRIBUTE TO UKRAINE GIVES THE FINGER TO RUSSIA!!!. Of course, the beauty of art is in the eye...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Front Office Sports

Royals Reportedly Considering Downtown Move in Next 5 Years

The Kansas City Royals’ lease at Kauffman Stadium doesn’t end until 2031, but the team is reportedly considering moving downtown in time for the 2026 season. “A new stadium could open before the end of our current lease and stay true to our goals of keeping the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City for the long term,” the Royals confirmed to The Kansas City Star.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

VIDEO: The lunar eclipse begins in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their most difficult schedules in recent franchise history. Our Jared Koller and Neal Jones give a week-by-week breakdown of the Chiefs' 2022 opponents. A few thousand people without power as storms move through Kansas City Sunday morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. As storms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City chefs are hosting Ugly Dinners featuring produce that would otherwise be thrown out

From lumpy apples to a spotty potato, foods with cosmetic flaws are still edible and nutritionally dense, said Ali Curbow. “People turn away these types of produce because it is considered ‘ugly’ — but we’re hoping to showcase that these ugly produce can be made into something beautiful,” said Curbow, marketing manager at Kanbe’s Markets, a Kansas City-based nonprofit battling food insecurity.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy