Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Madison; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MADISON MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WAYNE

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO