Electrical worker injured Friday in KCMO

An electrical worker was injured and power was out for a short time after an incident Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A statement from Evergy said crews responded to the report of an injury about 3 p.m.

Fire crews had been sent to West 79th and Summit streets on a worker injured.

The worker was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.

Evergy crews restored power in about 10 minutes to 1,200 customers, according to the company's statement.

