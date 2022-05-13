ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Electrical worker injured Friday in KCMO

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stFNB_0fdZU2b900

An electrical worker was injured and power was out for a short time after an incident Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A statement from Evergy said crews responded to the report of an injury about 3 p.m.

Fire crews had been sent to West 79th and Summit streets on a worker injured.

The worker was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.

Evergy crews restored power in about 10 minutes to 1,200 customers, according to the company's statement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Confirmed shooting shuts down I-635 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities have shut down a section of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas due to a shooting. According to KCKPD dispatch, police have responded to I-635 northbound near Metropolitan Avenue. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Traffic on the northbound side of the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Warning: Stolen Cars With Youngsters Aboard Trending

Sadly, the nicer Springtime weather brings increased danger. Here's one more hazard that should keep local parents on alert . . . "Kids and Cars says they’ve tracked at least 100 stolen cards with children inside this year, five of them in the Metro." www.TonysKansasCity.com link . . .
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
CJ Coombs

The iconic Katz Drug Store chain began in Kansas City with founders and brothers, Isaac and Mike Katz

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. Pharmacies have come a long way since Mike and Ike Katz opened their first two drug stores in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1892, Isaac "Ike" Katz and his family traveled from Ukraine to St. Paul, Minnesota. When Ike was 13, he dropped out of school. He earned money by selling items like newspapers to Northern Railroad passengers. If items were tossed away, he would get them for reselling to the next group of passengers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City, Kansas Deadly Shooting Cold Case Connected To Spike In Murders?!?

As more violence hits our neighbors across the metro . . . Law enforcement remind us that a tragic local homicide is likely connected to other instances of recent violence. “I think it’s more than just one incident. I think that the shooter or shooters could be involved in other cases yes,” said Senior Master Detective James Gunzenhauser.
KANSAS CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Paola man dies after falling into Lake Miola

PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing. The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
PAOLA, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy