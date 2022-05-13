ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

East Pennsboro boys doubles team makes surprise appearance in District 3 2A tennis tournament

By Jana Benscoter
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The East Pennsboro boys doubles team, Matea Jovic and Anthony Huyhn, didn’t take for granted that...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Penn State set to welcome May enrollees from ‘22 recruiting class; predicting each game on the Lions’ schedule, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another wave of freshmen arriving on campus and analysis of the Lions’ 2022 schedule. While Kevin McGuire from Nittany Lions Wire ranked Penn State’s 2022 opponents from worst to best, Ben Jones from StateCollege.com went deeper with game-by-game predictions for the season ahead. There was gray area in two toss-up matchups with Auburn and Michigan State, but the early look from Jones would be a 9-3 season record.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis#Sports#East Pennsboro#Huyhn
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville man designs 'Monopoly'-themed road rally course

They won’t see Park Place or Boardwalk, but drivers in a May 21 Monopoly-themed road rally through Westmoreland County may pass over some old Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. “The course will head out on a winding route to the Bells Mills covered bridge in (Sewickley and South Huntingdon),” said Bruce Gezon of Murrysville.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Get the latest Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, t-shirts, gear

The 2022 football season is quickly approaching, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found their new quarterback in rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett was the first quarterback taken in this year’s NFL draft, and no one anticipated it would be the 20th overall pick. But experts say this is the best case scenario not only for Pickett, but also a strategic move for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

‘Quecreek 9′ miner Dennis Hall dies

SOMERSET, Pa. — A member of the " Quecreek 9″ has died. Dennis “Harpo” Hall of Benscreek, and eight other coal miners were trapped about 245 underground in the Quecreek Mine in Lincoln Township from July 24-28, 2002. All were successfully saved in the “Nine for Nine” rescue that drew international attention.
SOMERSET, PA
wtae.com

Crash leads to power outage in Fayette County

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A crash led to a power outage in Masontown, Fayette County. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Church Street. West Penn Power reported nearly four dozen customers were without service, as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Service was expected to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former State Senator

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff in honor of former Pennsylvania State Senator Jim Ferlo, who has passed away Sunday. The flag is being lowered at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds. In his remarks Sunday, Governor Wolf called Ferlo a "good man and a better leader, who always stood up for what is right." He represented the 38th District in Allegheny County for 15 years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Crash and car fire snarls traffic on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A crash led to a car fire that shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway East. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. Tuesday near Second Avenue. Crews spent an hour on the scene putting out that fire and clearing debris. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Summer events in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF)– If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, you don’t have to go too far.   ***Event list*** Washington County Pennsylvania has a long list of upcoming events from sports, music, history and more. They have something for the whole family.   Presidents of the Washington County Chamber […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
158K+
Followers
65K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy