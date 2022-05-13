ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer Co. top official identifies himself as driver who hit, killed Inderkum HS basketball player; DA to review investigation report

By Greta Serrin
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top official in Placer County has come forward as the driver involved in the crash that killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. Now, the Placer County District Attorney's Office is investigating and Williams' friends are calling for the crash investigation report to be made...

IN THIS ARTICLE
