ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Police: Man arrested for stealing vehicle, resisting arrest

By Garrett Brown
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoQgb_0fdZTCIx00

HANFORD, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and trying to evade officers, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., a patrolling officer says they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed south on North Douty Street near Grangeville Boulevard.

The officer says the vehicle failed to stop at a nearby stoplight as it made a right turn onto Grangeville. They started to follow the vehicle as it turned south onto Redington Street and then into a nearby alleyway.

During this time the vehicle’s license plate number was given to police dispatch and was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The driver, who was later identified as Manuel Huerta left the vehicle and started to run south, according to police. Officers say the vehicle was left in drive and collided with property in the alleyway, before coming to stop.

Huerta fled to nearby backyards in the area according to officers. They established a perimeter around where they believed Huerta to be. After using a K9 unit, officers were able to locate Huerta and he cooperated with officers.

He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. Huerta also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DEPUTIES: Merced man arrested for firing at authorities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was found with several illegal substances after being arrested for firing a gun at deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were helping California Highway Patrol officers find a suspect that they say had fled from a traffic stop in […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of starting RV fire in Atwater, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly set an RV on fire last week, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, officers were called out to a homeless encampment near Highway 99 and the Atwater-Merced Expressway after it was reported that an RV had caught fire. Officials […]
ATWATER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Suspect in fatal Madera stabbing arrested

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that took place in Madera on Saturday, according to the Madera Police Department. Investigators say they have arrested 34-year-old Angel Martinez in connection to the homicide of 38-year-old Andres Espejo from Madera. Investigators say Espejo was...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Merced bar shooting suspect arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a Stockton gang member in connection to a shooting at a Merced bar, according to the Merced Police Department. On Feb. 26, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots fired inside the Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced. Officers say the bar was hosting […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Stockton gang member busted in Merced shooting, police say

MERCED, Calif. — A Stockton gang member was arrested after he allegedly fired at the ceiling of a restaurant during a fight, Merced Police Department said. The shooting happened just after midnight on February 26 at the Hanger BBQ in Merced. Police said no bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ksee Kgpe
KGET

Man killed in alleged DUI crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man killed in a suspected DUI crash in south Bakersfield early Friday morning. David Cortez, 39, of Wasco, was driving a Toyota Camry when officials said he was hit by a BMW in the intersection of White Lane and Hughes Lane […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Victim Identified in Gruesome Northwest Fresno Hit and Run

(KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identifies the woman killed and dragged following a hit-and-run in Fresno Friday morning. Deputies say the victim was 29-year-old Monique Contreraz, who was homeless. Investigators say she was pushing a shopping cart and had a dog on a leash, who was...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man carjacked in Merced while texting, police say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) — Merced police are looking for two people they say took a man’s car and personal items before fleeing Friday night. Investigators say the victim told them he was sitting in his vehicle, texting, at Westfall and Parsons Avenues when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled up in front of him with two men inside. The men approached his car, armed with handguns, and ordered him to get out, according to the victim. Detectives say the suspects fled towards Highway 99 after also taking the victim’s wallet and cell phone.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Police investigate death of 5-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Las Vegas boy. Oliver Michael Shine was found unresponsive in a pool on the 400 block of Penzance Drive on Saturday around 1 p.m. He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspect’s DNA found on spent casings in deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DNA evidence and cellphone GPS data led to an arrest in the shooting death of a man in February of last year. Dashaun Donte Hunter’s DNA was found on bullet casings located at the scene, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. Analysis of his phone revealed it was in […]
KSBW.com

1 person killed in ATV crash in Salinas River near Soledad: CHP

SOLEDAD, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured when an ATV crashed in the riverbed of the Salinas River over the weekend. According to the California Highway Patrol, on Saturday near 8 p.m., a 2021 Polaris Razor had rolled over while driving along the riverbed. Officers arrived and found the vehicle laying on its driver's side.
SOLEDAD, CA
thesungazette.com

CHP Collision Reports: Visalia man suffers major injuries in head-on collision

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 14, officers with the Fresno area CHP office responded to a call of a two-vehicle head-on traffic collision on Clovis Avenue south of Central Avenue. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 22-year-old female, from Clovis, was driving a Nissan Altima traveling the wrong-way on Clovis Avenue– southbound in the northbound number one lane at an unknown speed.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DEPUTIES: Wanted man arrested for church burglary

TONYVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with multiple warrants was arrested for a church burglary, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies received a call about a robbery at Saint Anthony’s Mission Church in Tonyville. When deputies arrived on the scene they say...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy