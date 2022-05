New data indicate another surge of the COVID-19 virus might be beginning, heightening the urgency for booster shots among nursing home residents and staff. In the four-week period ending April 17, resident deaths declined by about two-thirds nationwide, compared to the previous four weeks, with resident and staff cases dropping by about one-half nationwide during the same period, according to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO