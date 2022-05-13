ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

By The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee .

DeSantis made the announcement in a statement Friday. Lee’s resignation was announced Thursday. News outlets reported that Lee is leaving the post as the state’s top election official to run for Congress.

Florida Sec. of State Laurel M. Lee to leave office before midterm elections

The office shake-up comes months before the midterm elections.

It also comes after the enactment of a law creating an office under the secretary of state tasked with investigating voter fraud, a top Republican priority. And it occurs as Florida is embroiled in a legal challenge to a new congressional map drawn by DeSantis’ staff.

