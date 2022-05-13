Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee .

DeSantis made the announcement in a statement Friday. Lee’s resignation was announced Thursday. News outlets reported that Lee is leaving the post as the state’s top election official to run for Congress.

The office shake-up comes months before the midterm elections.

It also comes after the enactment of a law creating an office under the secretary of state tasked with investigating voter fraud, a top Republican priority. And it occurs as Florida is embroiled in a legal challenge to a new congressional map drawn by DeSantis’ staff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.