Texas State

Electricity consumption limits advised as half-dozen power plants remain offline

 3 days ago
TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is once again asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after several facilities went offline Friday afternoon. ERCOT reported six power generation facilities tripped offline, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. "We’re asking Texans...

KHOU

Heatwave puts stress on Texas' power grid

HOUSTON — In a new report released Tuesday afternoon, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it expects to have enough capacity to meet energy demand during normal conditions and most other conditions. ERCOT is predicting a new record for peak summer demand this year. It said there are...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

ERCOT to address 'extreme risk scenarios' during briefing

TEXAS, USA — ERCOT says it expects to be able to meet the need for power during most situations. But there are some "extreme risk scenarios" that the grid operator says could lead to problems. That's expected to be one of the big talking points during Tuesday's briefing in...
AUSTIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW STEEL PLANT IN SPLENDORA BRINGS OVER 100 JOBS

Soon to be one of the largest taxpayers in Splendora ISD, Husteel will open a steel manufacturing plant in Splendora off Midline Road. Husteel is the second-largest steel manufacturer in South Korea for all kinds of products from the steel pipe for oil wells to those used for infrastructure. The $122 million projects will bring 100 jobs to the area. With the development of Husteel Industry Group, so far, with more than a dozen branches, in order to ensure business development, has more than 200 acres of a steel distribution center in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and other places, the annual inventory of all kinds of material and seamless steel pipe 50,000 tons, to meet foreign customer and emergency needs of domestic projects. Group also involves following the development of related industries, such as the Group investment (overseas Department, domestic commerce, hotel marketing company), real estate projects, shipbuilding, equipment base, and electrically controlled valve factory. The current yearly production capacity of the company is 240,000 metric tons of steel pipes, that are produced by 4 production lines, with sizes ranging from (1/2 – 20) inches. The focus is on OCTG (casing, tubing, and drill pipe), but we also provide line pipe and specialty tubular for refineries and high tech applications, which are used for a variety of applications including oil and gas wells drilling, extracting oil and gas.
SPLENDORA, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SH 99 TO OPEN-MANY HOPE TRAFFIC ON FM 2090 WILL EASE

The Grand Parkway/99 corridor from Hwy. 59 in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown opens on Thursday, May 19. Motorists can drive for free on the Grand Parkway until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21. These newest segments from New Caney to Baytown represent 52.8 miles of the 184-mile loop.
KLTV

Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Power companies are reporting outages Monday morning in East Texas counties resulting in school delays and one school closure. Union Grove ISD is closed Monday. White Oak Elementary will open late at 10 a.m. Winona ISD delayed opening for two hours. SWEPCO reported 7,539 outages...
EAST TEXAS, PA
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
