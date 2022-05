LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Monday... High pressure will be in place as we start the new work week...but it won’t be long before the next shower-and-thunderstorm chance enters the forecast. An area of low pressure to our west will initiate some thunderstorm development over parts of western and central Nebraska by Monday night...with some of that precipitation heading east overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. More thunderstorms are expected to build Tuesday afternoon and evening...with some of that activity potentially strong-to-severe.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO